The Boys Episode 4 teases mounting tensions within Butcher's crew as the search for a supe-killing virus comes to a head.

Fans of The Boys can expect the plot to escalate, with only five episodes remaining in the series. While it remains unclear how creator Erik Kripke intends to conclude the characters' storylines, the Season 5 premiere proved he is not pulling punches, following A-Train's shocking death.

The Boys Episode 4 is released on Prime Video on 12 April 2022 at midnight PT in the US, which is 3 a.m. ET for East Coast viewers. That is 5 p.m. AEDT in Australia and 8 a.m. in the UK on Wednesday. With a runtime of 1 hour and 2 minutes, Episode 4 maintains the season's pace as it reaches its midpoint.

The Boys Episode 4 Hints Butcher's Crew Is Breaking

A newly released trailer for The Boys Episode 4 hints at a major breakdown between Billy Butcher and Hughie Campbell, even as tensions rise within their group. The pair have always been at odds, but the stakes are higher this time because Butcher is hell-bent on unleashing a supe-killing virus potent enough to kill Homelander and potentially all supes.

For years, Hughie has reluctantly co-operated with Butcher through increasingly dangerous missions, but the latest teaser suggests that trust is about to collapse. Fans believe the central conflict could revolve around Butcher's growing obsession with defeating Homelander at any cost.

What to Expect From The Boys Latest Episode?

Butcher's increasingly brutal decisions may force Hughie to question whether he can continue following him. The trailer also appe`ars to show Hughie confronting Butcher directly, with many viewers speculating that he may finally come to blows with the man who once mentored him.

With Homelander's Seven also in turmoil and the world becoming more unstable, Episode 4 could shock fans with another high-profile death. It is not that far-fetched, considering how the season premiere dispatched such a fan-favourite supe without warning.

Actors Jack Quaid and Karl Urban hinted at this shift when they confirmed Kripke's promise that 'no one is safe' in the final season. 'Eric has said no character is safe, and that's very true,' Quaid said in an interview with Collider. 'I would get to a point in the script where a character meets their fate, and it really hit hard... The stakes are that high and anyone can go like that.'

Urban said Season 5 was refreshing because it showed Butcher's crew really working together. 'Just going out there on missions, taking down soups and because there's a Season 3, Season 4, we're kind of sort of fractured a little bit,' he explained. How long that collaboration lasts is uncertain, considering the Episode 4 teaser.

The Boys Promises 'Something Special' for Series Finale

When asked which Season 5 episode they most wanted fans to see, both agreed it was Episode 8, the series finale. 'I think Amazon might have a little something planned,' Urban teased. 'You'll find out about it for sure. We'll make it something special.'

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Kripke described Episode 4, 'Though the Heavens Fall,' as 'the end of act one in a movie.' 'All the missions are now thrown out there and clear,' he told Nerdist. '[Homelander] wants V-One so he can become a god.'

'The Boys [also] want V-One, so Homelander one doesn't get it, but also so that they can save Kimiko and Annie,' he added. 'So it all kind of lined up at the right place because this is after the first two episodes of setup. This is when we sort of take off into what the rest of the season is about.'