UFC CEO Dana White described the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on 25 April 2026 as 'f***ing awesome,' saying he 'took in every minute' of the chaos after a gunman opened fire inside the Washington Hilton. White was attending the dinner as a guest when the incident happened, briefly interrupting one of the most closely watched nights on the US political calendar.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), one of the most commercially successful sports organisations in the US, has also become a visible political figure in recent years. Its long-standing public friendship and alignment with Donald Trump have kept it within Trump's circle of supporters and among high-profile guests at major Washington events.

WHCD Shooting Chaos Inside Washington Hilton

Speaking after the incident, People reported that White recalled how quickly the atmosphere in the ballroom shifted from formal dinner to confusion and panic. He described hearing a sudden noise, seeing movement among security personnel and watching guests react as armed officers moved through the room shouting instructions.

'All of a sudden, it just started getting noisy. Tables started getting flipped over, guys running with guns, and they were screaming, "Get down!"' he said.

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According to White, he did not duck or hide and remained standing while everything was happening. He was sitting near the front of the room, close to where President Donald Trump and other top officials were.

'I didn't get down. It was f***ing awesome, and I literally took every minute of it in,' he said, adding that he viewed the moment as a 'pretty crazy, unique experience' rather than scary.

White, who has openly supported Trump, was at the dinner as a guest of Paramount Skydance.

Inside the room, things quickly went from calm to chaotic. Guests hid under tables while security rushed in to take control. The president, along with Vice President JD Vance and First Lady Melania Trump, was quickly escorted out.

WHCD Shooting's Security Response

Law enforcement later confirmed that a suspect had been detained after gunfire was exchanged near a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton. Officials identified the alleged attacker as 31-year-old Cole Allen from California, who was reportedly staying at the hotel at the time of the incident.

Authorities said the individual was armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun and knives. Early statements from officials suggested the suspect may have been targeting members of the administration, although investigators have not confirmed a final motive and continue to review evidence.

Muriel Bowser and law enforcement representatives later said initial findings indicated the suspect likely acted alone. The Secret Service confirmed that one of its agents was injured during the confrontation.

Trump later praised the response from security services, writing on social media that officers had acted quickly and effectively under pressure. He also confirmed the suspect had been apprehended and indicated that the evening's programme would be adjusted depending on security assessments.

The disruption briefly halted proceedings at the dinner, with some attendees sheltering inside the venue while officers secured the building and the surrounding area.