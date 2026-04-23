'Invincible' Season 4 has come to an end, but fans won't be left hanging because Season 5 is already confirmed. The main question now is how long fans will have to wait, and whether it will be as long as the gaps between earlier seasons.

Based on a comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the show follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the son of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), once known as one of Earth's powerful protectors. After developing his own powers, Mark becomes the superhero 'Invincible'.

Season 4 centres on the Viltrumite War, with Mark going up against their leader, Thragg (Lee Pace). In the finale, he is forced to make a difficult choice: let the Viltrumites destroy Earth, or allow them to live in the planet and use it as a breeding ground to rebuild their empire.

When Will 'Invincible' Season 5 Come Out on Prime Video?

As of writing, there's no confirmed release date yet for Season 5, but it may come sooner than expected. The co-creators of the show confirmed that the fifth season is already at the 'end of production'.

'End of production, start of post. I guess we can say that. But that takes a long time. It's not like a week,' Simon Racioppa told Collider.

'The voice recording is done first, so that was done years ago. It's crazy. We were talking the other day about how we were working on Season 5 kind of while we were still promoting Season 2. So, it stacks so much,' Robert Kirkman added.

When asked about a specific timeframe for the next season, Kirkman said that he 'can't confirm anything', but 'maybe it will be April [2027].'

'Maybe May. Maybe January. I don't know. Who knows? We'll see. But I would say that the goal is to is to come back in this general timeframe,' he added.

It's worth noting that there was a one-year gap between the Season 3 finale in March 2024 and the Season 4 premiere. So, if the fifth season follows this pattern, audiences can expect it to arrive around April 2027.

As to how many seasons 'Invincible' will have, Kirkman told The Direct last year that there could be seven to nine seasons, although he hopes they'll 'get to go for 11 seasons or more'.

What to Expect After Season 4 Episode 8's Ending

The Viltrumites will clearly still be a threat in Season 5, with the remaining of them hiding on Earth, quietly rebuilding their numbers.

The mid-credits scene also sets up a major conflict. Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) receives final orders from his predecessor Thaedus (Peter Cullen) to use a 'perfected' version of the Scourge Virus, which could wipe out all the Viltrumites, but also 'strike down those with similar genetics', including humans. This could lead to tensions between the new leader of the Coalition of Planets and Mark.

Happy Urath Day. Season 4 finale is now streaming!!!! pic.twitter.com/xZN28nSrBF — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 22, 2026

Based on what happens in the comics, viewers can also expect the return of Dinosaurus (Matthew Rhys), a villain Mark dealt with in the fourth season's premiere. Monster Girl (Grey Griffin/Kevin Michael Richardson) and Robot's (Ross Marquand) return can also be expected, as well as another Flaxan invasion.

In the meantime, those eager to see what happens next can continue the story in the comics, starting at issue #79 after Season 4's events.