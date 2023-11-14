The success of Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman In Me" has many vying to turn it into either a film or documentary with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon reportedly among those interested.

The singer's book topped the New York Times bestseller list with 1.1 million copies sold in the U.S.A. alone during its first week. It was released on October 24. In the book, the pop star detailed her rise to stardom, her relationships and marriages, secret abortion with ex Justin Timberlake, and opened up about her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

It’s happening ✨🤓📖 !!! My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1 !!! Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive !!! Love you all 🌹 !!! #TheWomaninMe @gallerybooks @simonandschuster pic.twitter.com/62ti4sUb4h — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 25, 2023

Suffice to say, her memoir leaves a lot of interesting subjects to pick apart for a potential film or documentary. According to Ankler, Pitt, Robbie and Witherspoon are gunning for a screen adaptation of the book under their production companies Plan B Entertainment, Inc., LuckyChap Entertainment and Hello Sunshine, respectively.

Shonda Rhimes, who wrote Spears' 2002 movie "Crossroads", was initially rumoured to be interested too. But her spokesperson told Page Six that her production company "Shondaland is not pursuing this project".

However, Spears has yet to decide if she would like to go ahead with the screen adaptation. She reportedly had at least one meeting in recent months with a top producer but she rescheduled it at the last minute because she "didn't feel up to it". Sources claimed she is "overwhelmed" by the immense response to her memoir and by the media frenzy surrounding it.

As such, the "Lucky" singer and her team, which includes her talent agency Creative Talent Agency (CAA), her manager Cade Hudson and lawyer Matthew Rosengart, have reportedly held off on making any "major decisions about where the rights end up until she has time to catch her breath".

An insider shared that the rights to a screen adaptation of "The Woman In Me" could go as high as $4,000,000 if it were to happen soon. Spears is reportedly also in separate talks to do a participatory documentary that could fetch $40,000,000.

As for Pitt, Robbie and Witherspoon, they have yet to comment on reports about their interest to do a film adaptation of "The Woman In Me". In an interview last month, Spears shared her relief that she is finally able to tell her own story according to her own terms following the end of her conservatorship in November 2021.

She spoke about the past 15 years and even the start of her career when she just sat back while people spoke about her and told her story for her. She shared: "After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life."