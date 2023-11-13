Britney Spears' manager was not amused by a recent skit on "Saturday Night Live" about the pop star and even criticised its writers and its stars.

The 41-year old singer was parodied on the comedy show by comedian Chloe Fineman. In the sketch, the actress discussed the singer's new memoir "The Woman In Me" and talked about its audiobook, which in reality is read by Australian star Michelle Williams.

The skit then mentioned other actors who wanted to read for the audiobook and showed the first candidate as actress Allison Janney, played by Heidi Gardner. The second was Timothée Chalamet, portrayed by Chloe Troast.

The real Chalamet, who was the show's actual host, was dressed up as film director Martin Scorsese and then actor Mikey Day, portrayed Steve-O from "Jackass". Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, was definitely not impressed by the skit.

SNL parodied Britney Spears’ memoir. pic.twitter.com/CqIWzpSEX3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2023

He took to his Instagram and wrote: "Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse. No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show... snl is on life support."

He then slammed Fineman's impersonation of Spears adding: "You all are pathetic and this Chloe [Fineman] isn't funny. Did you find her on Craigslist or something?"

Britney Spears’ manager Cade Hudson reacts to Saturday Night Live parodying his client’s trauma:



“No wonder you all reached out to me to get her on the show... SNL is on life support.” pic.twitter.com/dXSEydgaHA — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) November 12, 2023

Others on X also criticised "Saturday Night Live" and Fineman's impersonation of Spears. One wrote that the skit was not "that bad" but the "Britney parody isn't even accurate" writing: "She talks and dresses nothing like that, so idk what they're doing. the cast from 10 years was way funnier and more dynamic, imo."

To which a second agreed: "Exactly and it just feels disrespectful given that the memoir is literally about her trauma."

Another agreed with Hudson about "Saturday Night Live" being on life support writing: "My thoughts exactly! SNL has been on death's door for a decade now. Nice they had to pick on a sweetheart like Britney to get views, attention, and ratings."

Spears has yet to comment on the "SNL" parody. This is the third time that Fineman impersonated the "Lucky" singer on "Saturday Night Live" after her performance in 2021 and in 2022 on the late night variety show. Spears released her memoir on October 24 and included intimate details about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake, including how they decided to abort their baby when they were teenagers and that he cheated on her first with a famous woman but she did not mention the person's name.