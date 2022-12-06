King Charles III may not bestow the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh titles on his brother Prince Edward and wife, Sophie, and give it to his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, instead, a new report claimed.

Sources told Woman's Day New Zealand, in its latest edition, that King Charles III is set to name Princess Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh in the near future. Royal insiders claimed that Prince Edward and Sophie, who currently hold the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar, expected to inherit the said titles.

However, it appears that King Charles III's vision of a slimmer modern monarchy is well and truly here. The move is said to be "in honour of the Queen," who changed royal law to ensure her granddaughter remained in the line of succession after Prince George.

Royal expert Richard Eden claimed that the change of plans falls in line with King Charles III's new future for the royal family. Otherwise, the ducal title would pass on to Prince Edward's descendants until the line runs out, creating a new royal household, which the present monarch does not want.

Prince Edward and Sophie were allegedly blindsided by the move, particularly given that Queen Elizabeth II promised them the title upon their wedding. At the time, officials released a statement that read, "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have agreed that Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburg in due course when the title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown."

A tattler, who says the move was meant to be a nod to Prince Edward and Sophie's tireless work, especially the duke's dedication to the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, explained, "The Wessexes are shocked."

Informants concede that the hard-working Prince Edward and Sophie are not angry but rather saddened by the snub. They added, "They can't help but take it personally, given it flies in the face of what was agreed and feel there could be another way to honour Charlotte, who they love."

King Charles III has yet to comment on the claims that he will be naming Princess Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh in the future. So, avid followers of the royal family should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.