Brad Pitt has reportedly called it quits with Nicole Poturalski, just weeks after he went public with the German model with a milestone trip to his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's home in France.

According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt's relationship with Nicole Poturalski who is already married to German restauranter Roland Mary was never a big deal. Even though it is certain that there was "something" going on between the duo as confirmed by their PDA-filled outing in August, they are not together anymore.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that it's been 'a while' since the duo ended their relationship. Based on Poturalski's Instagram posts, she has been in Berlin and modelling in Europe for a while now.

"It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be," the a source told the outlet, adding that Brad and Nicole are "totally over."

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor's brief romance with the supermodel made headlines for a number of reasons. It was the Oscar-winner's first confirmed relationship since his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, even though he was linked with several celebrities over the years.

The 56-year-old even took Poturalski to his and Jolie's châteaux in the south of France, which was also the venue for his 2014 wedding. Their relationship also made news because of their huge age gap, as the model is 29 years younger than Pitt at the age of 27.

It later emerged that Poturalski has been married to a well-known German restaurateur Roland Mary for eight years and also shares a seven-year-old son with him named Emil. A report in Daily Mail at the time stated that the duo is believed to be in an open marriage, and it was in fact Mary's restaurant where his wife first met the Hollywood star.

The father-of-six was visiting the Borchardt restaurant in August 2019 to promote "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" when he first met Poturalski. A friend of the model told the outlet: "Brad Pitt first met Nicole in August last year at Borchardt which is her husband Roland's restaurant. Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film. Brad was introduced to Roland's wife Nicole and she passed him her number."

The report also said that the 68-year-old restaurateur who has been married four times and has five children is of a "phisosophical" nature and not jealous of his wife's extra-marital relationship.