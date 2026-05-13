Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died at a home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles on Monday 11 May, aged 29, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has deferred the real cause of death for Brandon Clarke pending toxicology and further investigation, according to the agency's online records.

By Tuesday 12 May, the medical examiner's website showed Clarke's body was ready for release, but not the explanation his family, team and the wider basketball world are still waiting for.

Brandon Clarke Cause Of Death 'Deferred' As Overdose Probe Reported

On the central question of how Brandon Clarke died, officials are still holding back. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office lists his cause and manner of death as 'deferred', a label the office uses when the initial post-mortem is complete but further tests, usually toxicology, are needed before a final ruling can be made.

Separately, New York Post has reported that Clarke's death is being investigated as a possible overdose. Citing authorities, the outlet said the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a medical emergency shortly after 5 p.m. local time on Monday at a residence in the San Fernando Valley. Paramedics found Clarke deceased, and it is reported that drug paraphernalia was discovered in the home.

The medical examiner has not publicly endorsed that account. PEOPLE magazine has noted it has requested comment from the office, and there has been no detailed public statement from investigators beyond what appears on the case file.

Grizzlies And Agency Mourn 'Outstanding Teammate' Brandon Clarke

If the official record is, for now, cautious, the reaction from those closest to Brandon Clarke has been unambiguous. The first confirmation of his death came from his agency, Priority Sports, followed by a formal statement from the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday afternoon.

'We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,' the franchise said in a post on X, adding that 'Brandon was an outstanding teammate and even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten.' The team closed by offering 'deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.'

Priority Sports went further, sketching a portrait of a player who meant more to those around him than his box scores ever could. 'We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke,' the agency said. 'He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family.'

The statement singled out his mother, Whitney, and tried to sum up a career that spanned high school gyms and NBA arenas. 'From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life. Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It's just impossible to put into words how much he'll be missed.'

A Promising NBA Career Derailed By Injury

Brandon Clarke arrived in the NBA with genuine momentum. Drafted 21st overall in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was traded to Memphis shortly afterwards and quickly carved out a role as a high-energy forward. He made the All-Rookie team and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 12.1 points per game in his debut season.

Over seven years, all with the Grizzlies, Clarke averaged 10.2 points per game and became one of those players coaches routinely praised for effort and adaptability. Standing 6ft 7in, he gave Memphis a versatile option in the front court and, by most accounts, a positive presence in the dressing room and the wider community.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical updates for Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey: pic.twitter.com/gV8rLPlwbs — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 25, 2026

His trajectory shifted dramatically in late 2025. During a game against the Washington Wizards in December that year, Clarke suffered what the team described as a Grade 2 calf strain, a season-ending injury. On 24 March, the Grizzlies offered a guardedly optimistic update on social media, saying his condition was improving but that new imaging indicated 'additional healing is required prior to clearance for high-intensity court work.'

Legal Troubles And An Open Investigation

The weeks before Brandon Clarke's death, however, brought a different kind of attention. Online jail records cited by USA TODAY Sports show that on 1 April he was booked by the Cross County Sheriff's Department in Arkansas on several charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or exceeding the speed limit and improper passing.

A separate report from The California Post, based on a probable cause affidavit, stated that deputies pulled Clarke over after allegedly seeing him pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone at well over 100 mph.

Officers were said to have discovered 235.6 grams of kratom in a blue duffel bag on the passenger seat of the Corvette he was driving.

Those allegations had not been resolved in court by the time of his death, and as of writing, there is no official confirmation yet that they are directly connected to whatever the toxicology tests will reveal.

Read more What Happened to Brandon Clarke? NBA Star's Death Investigated as Possible Overdose What Happened to Brandon Clarke? NBA Star's Death Investigated as Possible Overdose

The medical examiner's website states that Clarke was pronounced dead on 11 May and that, by Tuesday 12 May, his body had been classified as 'ready for release' to his family.

At the same time, both his team and his representatives were informing the public that one of the Grizzlies' most energetic players, and one of their better-liked personalities, had died with his career abruptly on hold through injury.