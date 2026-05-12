Police are investigating the sudden death of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke as a possible overdose after emergency crews discovered drug paraphernalia at the property where his body was found. The 29-year-old basketball player was pronounced dead at a residence on Monday afternoon, prompting urgent inquiries into his final hours.

While a medical examiner has yet to confirm an official cause of death, investigators are closely examining the circumstances. That scrutiny has intensified in light of Clarke's recent arrest for drug possession in neighbouring Arkansas just weeks earlier.

Read more Brandon Clarke's Cause of Death Investigated as Possible Overdose: Inside the NBA Star's Sudden Passing Brandon Clarke's Cause of Death Investigated as Possible Overdose: Inside the NBA Star's Sudden Passing

Emergency Crews Find Brandon Clarke Drug Paraphernalia

The initial emergency call directed paramedics to a home where Clarke had reportedly been staying. According to TMZ Sports, which first broke the news of the investigation, emergency workers spotted the unspecified paraphernalia near the player's body. NBC 4 later corroborated the timeline, noting that first responders determined Clarke was already deceased by the time they arrived at the scene shortly after 5pm local time.

Law enforcement officials have firmly kept the details under wraps, declining to release information regarding the specific types of drugs or materials found. Police continue to piece together the exact timeline of events that unfolded on Monday evening.

Brandon Clarke Death Follows Arkansas Kratom Arrest

The discovery of paraphernalia comes barely a month after Clarke ran into legal trouble across state lines. In April 2026, Arkansas police arrested the athlete on possession charges relating to kratom. Though widely sold across many parts of the US as an over-the-counter botanical extract, kratom is strictly regulated and classified as a controlled substance under Arkansas state law.

During that traffic stop and subsequent arrest, officers seized 230 grams of the plant-based extract. A court affidavit in the case, cited by The Memphis Commercial Appeal, indicated this weight corresponds to a standard retail quantity typically sold in pre-packaged forms for around $100 or less. The legal issues extended beyond possession, as authorities also charged Clarke with driving at excessive speeds and fleeing the scene of an offence.

At this stage, investigating authorities have not established any direct link between the botanical substance involved in the April arrest and the materials recovered by emergency personnel this week. However, the proximity of the two incidents has drawn significant attention.

Memphis Grizzlies Mourn Brandon Clarke Death News

Prominent NBA insiders, including Shams Charania, quickly corroborated the initial TMZ reports of the player's passing. Shortly after the news circulated, the Memphis Grizzlies released a formal statement across their official social media platforms to confirm the loss of their veteran forward.

The franchise highlighted his community contributions alongside his professional athletic achievements. 'We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,' the statement read. 'Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.'

As of publication, representatives for Clarke's immediate family have not issued a public statement regarding his death or the subsequent police investigation.

Clarke spent his entire professional basketball career with the Memphis organisation. Originally selected in the 2019 NBA draft, his rights were immediately traded to the Grizzlies, where he quickly became a core rotational player. Over his seven seasons in the league, the forward built a solid reputation for reliable production off the bench, concluding his career with averages of 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.