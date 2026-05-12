Brandon Clarke signed one of the more optimistic contracts in Memphis Grizzlies history in October 2022. Clarke was 25 years old then. The team believed in what he could become.

But a tragedy struck, and he never got the chance to show them.

Clarke, the Memphis Grizzlies forward, died at a young age of just 29. No official cause of death was announced by the team. The Grizzlies confirmed his passing without elaborating on the circumstances. However, the LA Police Department has launched an investigation into the young NBA star's sudden death. According to NBC News, a possible drug overdose is suspected, though no official confirmation has been released in this regard.

Brandon Clarke's $52 Million Contract and Estimated Net Worth

The four-year, $52 million contract extension Clarke signed with Memphis in October 2022 was confirmed by ESPN. According to the Associated Press, Clarke earned $12.5 million in his final season alone.

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Clarke's career earnings across seven NBA seasons, combined with that 2022 extension, place his estimated career gross income well into eight figures, according to salary-tracking outlet salaryswish.com. His contract structure was as follows: four years, $52 million, signed when Clarke was considered a core piece of Memphis's future.

The calculation of what followed makes that contract one of the more striking financial stories in recent NBA history. Clarke played only 72 games over his final three seasons, according to Sky Sports. He was sidelined for the entire 2025-26 season after sustaining a calf strain in December 2025. The Grizzlies paid out the remaining contract value as Clarke remained on the injured list, drawing a salary of $12.5 million for a season in which he never appeared on the court.

That financial picture sits alongside a career body of work that, across the seasons, Clarke was healthy, was genuinely impressive. Over seven NBA seasons, he averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game with a 60.5 per cent field-goal percentage, according to ESPN.

Brandon Clarke's NBA Career

Clarke was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, at age four. He played college basketball at San Jose State University before transferring to Gonzaga University, the private Jesuit research university in Spokane, Washington, where he developed into a high-level NBA prospect.

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Clarke 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He spent his entire seven-season professional career in Memphis, never playing for another franchise. In his first season, he earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Over his final three seasons, Clarke managed just 72 appearances in games Memphis could have called on him 246 times. A calf strain in December 2025 ended his 2025-26 season before it had meaningfully begun. He was 28 years old when that injury occurred. He did not play again.

The Final Months

In April 2026, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas on multiple drug-related charges, according to CBS News and Local Memphis. CBS News reported the charges involved kratom possession.

He died the following month. Clarke was 29 years old.

The Grizzlies' front office had drafted Clarke at 21, extended him at 25, and lost him at 29.

The $52 million contract, signed in optimism in 2022, became a measure of what the player and the franchise had hoped for and how far short the final three seasons fell from that expectation.