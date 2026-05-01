R&B singer D4vd is facing fresh scrutiny in Los Angeles after an updated death certificate for 17-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez surfaced this week, raising new questions over whether the teenager was pregnant in the year before she died and further complicating the already high-profile murder case against him.

The investigation into D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has been rolling forward since Celeste's dismembered remains were discovered in September 2025. According to court filings cited in the source material, prosecutors say Burke was the last person seen driving a Tesla in which her remains were later found. They further allege he bought tools, including chainsaws and a body bag, under a false identity before Celeste's death. None of those claims has been tested in court, and Burke has denied all charges.

Prosecutors say D4vd bought two chainsaws online and used them to dismember Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body in an inflatable pool in his garage.



Investigators say fragments of that pool were found in cut wounds on Celeste's body. pic.twitter.com/Y38XOEUmZu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 30, 2026

New Death Certificate Deepens D4vd Case Mystery

The updated death certificate, described in recent filings, has become the latest document to tilt the case into murkier territory. Prosecutors say the paperwork now makes it unclear whether Celeste had been pregnant within the year before her death, creating an evidential tangle that sits awkwardly alongside other claims being made in the case.

Officials have previously alleged that Burke messaged Celeste about sex, pregnancy and abortion, drawing on what prosecutors say is a substantial cache of digital records. The death certificate's ambiguity on pregnancy does not resolve those claims; it simply adds another layer of uncertainty. It is the kind of bureaucratic grey area that would be unremarkable in a quieter case, but here it feeds directly into the public narrative around what prosecutors say was a clandestine and criminal relationship.

After Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell publicly criticised how some corners of the internet had treated Celeste's killing 'as if it was entertainment,' in remarks made to local broadcaster ABC7. He called it 'a tragic life taken in a very brutal way' and said officers were focused on preserving evidence ahead of trial rather than feeding online speculation.

Prosecutors, for their part, have said investigators recovered a large volume of digital evidence, including what they describe as alleged illegal material. A preliminary hearing in the D4vd case is currently scheduled for 26 May, and the constant drip of filings ahead of that date has ensured the case rarely leaves the headlines.

Nothing confirms whether Celeste was in fact pregnant, or had ever been. That uncertainty is now enshrined in official paperwork. As things stand, the pregnancy question remains just that a question and should be treated with caution until tested in open court.

Prosecutors Detail Grim Allegations Against D4vd

Burke has been charged with first-degree murder, several sex offences involving a minor and mutilating human remains. Prosecutors allege he killed Celeste after she threatened to reveal their relationship. They further claim, according to the filings described in the source article, that he was the last person to drive the Tesla where her dismembered body was later discovered.

Read more D4vd Legal Brief Alleges Teen Sex Abuse, Chainsaw Dismemberment And Burn Cage Plot D4vd Legal Brief Alleges Teen Sex Abuse, Chainsaw Dismemberment And Burn Cage Plot

Investigators also believe, based on the same material, that Burke travelled repeatedly to an area in Santa Barbara County after Celeste's death. A personal item belonging to the teenager was later recovered there, a detail that prosecutors have highlighted as part of their broader narrative of what they say happened after the killing.

None of this has yet been weighed by a jury. Burke has pleaded not guilty and denies the prosecution's version of events. For now, the case exists in the uneasy space between allegation and proof, where each new court document opens up more lines of inquiry than it resolves.

This is partly why the updated death certificate matters. It cuts across one of the prosecution's suggested motives that Celeste's potential pregnancy or its aftermath might have influenced events without clearly confirming or disproving it. Instead of closing off speculation, the document keeps it alive.

Celeste's Family Confronts the Horror Alleged in Court

Celeste's relatives have been drawn, unwillingly, into this legal and media storm. Through their attorney, the family released a statement responding to what had been set out in court. In that statement, they said they had been told of 'the horrifying allegations' that Burke stabbed Celeste, 'stood by while she bled' to death, used a chainsaw to cut off her limbs, and bought a 'burn cage' intending to 'incinerate the evidence.'

Those descriptions come from the family's attorney and remain allegations, not judicial findings. Taken together with the claims about the Tesla, the Santa Barbara County trips and the disputed pregnancy, they paint a picture of a prosecution case that is sprawling and deeply grim, but still unproven.

The same family statement said relatives were enduring unbearable pain and needed time to grieve and heal, adding that they had chosen not to make further public comments. In a case that has already attracted intrusive speculation, that decision reads less like withdrawal and more like self-defence.

What does seem clear, even through the fog of contested claims and partial records, is that the D4vd case is still gathering momentum rather than winding down. The updated death certificate has not settled the central questions around Celeste's final months. Instead, the possibility of pregnancy, the alleged messages, the forensic claims and the stark dispute over what happened inside that Tesla now sit side by side in the same bulging court file, waiting for a judge and, eventually, a jury to decide which parts, if any, can be proved beyond reasonable doubt.