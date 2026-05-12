Erika Kirk told graduating students at Hillsdale College in Michigan on Saturday, 9 May, that they should 'have more kids than you can afford,' urging the class of 2025 to marry young and embrace what she described as God‑given roles for men and women. Speaking to around 5,000 people at the Margot V. Biermann Athletic Center, Erika Kirk framed her message around the legacy of her late husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whose mantra on family she presented as a model for their lives.

.@MrsErikaKirk encourages young Americans to get married and raise families during her commencement address at Hillsdale College:



"To the men, you are called to provide, you are called to lead, to anchor your families in strength and consistency. To the women, you are called to… pic.twitter.com/g34D41g3nX — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 10, 2026

Hillsdale College is a private Christian liberal arts institution that does not take taxpayer money and has become a favoured platform for right‑leaning figures in US politics and media. The choice of Erika Kirk as commencement speaker was controversial even before she reached the podium.

The student newspaper, The Collegian, reported that some in the graduating class felt her invitation shifted the focus away from their academic achievement and towards the modern conservative movement that her husband helped to shape.

Read more 'Next Year Maybe You Can Get Megan Markle': Hillsdale College Triggers Outrage Over Erika Kirk 'Next Year Maybe You Can Get Megan Markle': Hillsdale College Triggers Outrage Over Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk And The Call To 'Have More Kids Than You Can Afford'

Erika Kirk, who now leads Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September, used her commencement address to blend personal tribute with a starkly traditional vision of adulthood. According to TMZ, she shared some of Charlie's personal views on marriage and family, including his advice to 'have more kids than you can afford.'

From the stage, Erika Kirk laid out sharply defined expectations for male and female graduates.

'I just want to encourage all of you, to the men, you are called to provide, you are called to lead, to anchor your families in strength and consistency,' she said. 'To the women you are called to nurture, to build, to shape lives with wisdom and endurance. These are not secondary callings. They are among the most significant ways a life can be rightly ordered.'

The line about these not being 'secondary callings' was the hinge of her speech. In her telling, careers, ambitions and what many graduates might think of as purpose sit beneath the primary work of being a husband, wife, father or mother in a fixed arrangement where men earn and women raise.

Inside the hall, that message landed well with many. Erika Kirk received a standing ovation from most of those in attendance, according to TMZ's account of the event.

Erika Kirk encouraged young Americans to get married and raise families during her commencement address at Hillsdale College. pic.twitter.com/dDYqVqHiHl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 10, 2026

Outside, the reaction was cooler. Protesters gathered with signs critical of both her and Turning Point USA, underscoring how far commencement at a relatively small college had drifted into America's broader cultural trench warfare.

Online, the split was even sharper. Under a Fox News clip of Erika Kirk's speech, one critic wrote, 'How easy is that to say when you have a lot of money.' Another commenter compared her rhetoric to 'something out of the 1950s,' arguing that 'elitists are apparently unaware of modern day economics which makes it extremely challenging if not impossible for many young people to have families with just one bread winner.'

Others pushed back on the gender script itself. 'Strong families are built on commitment, respect, and shared responsibility whether that means a man leads financially, a woman leads professionally, or both partners split everything equally,' one person argued. Another dismissed the address as a 'misogynistic speech,' adding, 'Many women can provide family stability more than men.'

Tradition, Politics And The Weight On Young Shoulders

What Erika Kirk offered from the Hillsdale lectern was not a gentle encouragement to value family but a firm ranking of priorities at a time when graduates are walking into a labour market defined by high housing costs, student debt and precarious work.

Telling them to 'have more kids than you can afford' may resonate with those who share her theological outlook. For many others, it sounded like a prescription that ignores the basic maths of rent and childcare.

Her insistence that women are 'called to nurture' while men are 'called to provide' did more than echo an old script. It placed that division beyond debate, as if economic realities and individual strengths were irrelevant against a fixed order.

Supporters might argue she was simply articulating a Christian conservative ideal. Detractors heard a narrowing of women's horizons dressed up as a noble sacrifice.

The politics here are not subtle. Erika Kirk leads Turning Point USA, a group that has built its brand on pushing young Americans towards hard‑right positions on everything from gender to education.

Bringing that figure into a cap‑and‑gown ceremony inevitably coloured how some Hillsdale students and alumni saw the day. According to The Collegian, several graduates said beforehand that her selection risked turning commencement into a statement about the current political climate rather than a celebration of their class.

Hillsdale's leadership did not publicly row back, and in some ways they doubled down. The college awarded honorary degrees to both Erika and Charlie Kirk during the ceremony, with his conferred posthumously.

For administrators, it was a way to honour an ally and give a platform to a worldview that fits neatly with the institution's self‑image as a bastion of Christian conservatism.

For the students listening in their gowns, the moment was more complicated. On one side, applause from peers and parents who share Erika Kirk's conviction that traditional family structures are under siege and need defending.

On the other, classmates who heard the same words as an attempt to close off choices they had spent years and a great deal of money trying to expand.

Whether her advice to 'have more kids than you can afford' becomes a rallying cry or a cautionary meme, it has pushed Erika Kirk further into the centre of America's argument about what, and whom, higher education is ultimately for.