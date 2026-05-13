The sudden death of Brandon Clarke at the age of 29 has sent shockwaves through the NBA, leaving teammates, fans and officials grappling with the loss of a player widely regarded for his energy and commitment on the court. The Memphis Grizzlies confirmed the news, while authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of death.

Early reports suggest the case is being treated as a possible drug overdose. Officials, however, have not confirmed a definitive cause and an autopsy is still pending. The uncertainty has intensified public interest, but investigators have urged caution against speculation until formal findings are released.

Grizzlies Confirm Brandon Clarke's Death at 29

The Memphis Grizzlies confirmed Clarke's death following an announcement by his agency, Priority Sports. The organisation described Clarke as a deeply valued teammate and an exceptional person whose presence had a lasting impact on everyone around him.

Read more How Did Brandon Clarke Die? Latest Updates on the Memphis Grizzlies Star's Death How Did Brandon Clarke Die? Latest Updates on the Memphis Grizzlies Star's Death

The NBA community quickly responded to the news, with Commissioner Adam Silver issuing a statement paying tribute to Clarke as a 'beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit'. The league has not released further details as the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities have not confirmed the official cause of death. However, reports circulating in US media indicate the incident is being examined as a possible drug-related death. Officials have emphasised that conclusions will only be made after a full post-mortem examination.

Autopsy and Toxicology Results Awaited

Law enforcement sources have confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Clarke's death is ongoing. At this stage, no official ruling has been made regarding the cause of death.

However, as reported by Yahoo Sports, the incident is being examined as a possible drug-related death, with officials awaiting autopsy and toxicology results before drawing conclusions.

The uncertainty has prompted widespread attention across sports media, particularly given Clarke's profile as a long-standing NBA player. Investigators are expected to rely on autopsy results and toxicology reports before reaching any conclusion.

Authorities have urged caution against speculation while the case remains open.

Clarke's NBA Career With the Memphis Grizzlies

Clarke was drafted 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies after a standout college career. He quickly established himself as a reliable and energetic forward, known for his defensive intensity and efficiency off the bench.

In his rookie season, Clarke averaged 12.1 points per game and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. His early performances helped solidify his role within a young Memphis roster building around emerging star Ja Morant.

Over the following seasons, Clarke became a key rotational player and earned recognition in Sixth Man of the Year discussions during the 2021–22 campaign. In 2022, the Grizzlies rewarded his development with a four-year contract extension worth $52 million (£38.40 million).

Injuries and Setbacks in Later Seasons

Clarke's career was later disrupted by significant injuries. He suffered a torn Achilles in the 2022–23 season, which ended his campaign prematurely and required a lengthy recovery period.

Further setbacks followed, including limited appearances in the subsequent season and a PCL injury that restricted his playing time. In the 2025–26 season, Clarke also dealt with knee and calf issues, significantly reducing his availability.

Despite these challenges, he briefly returned to the court before being ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Legal Issues Emerge During Off-Season Period

In April, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas on allegations including speeding, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. Reports stated that police found more than 200 grams of kratom in his vehicle.

Kratom is a plant-based substance that is legal in some US states but prohibited in Arkansas. The case had not reached a final public resolution at the time of his death, and no formal charges outcome has been publicly confirmed.

Tributes From the NBA Community Continue

Following confirmation of Clarke's death, tributes have continued to emerge from across the basketball world. The Memphis Grizzlies highlighted his importance both on and off the court, describing him as an outstanding teammate and respected member of the organisation.

Across the NBA, players and fans have shared messages reflecting on Clarke's impact during his seven-year career, which included his time at San Jose State and Gonzaga before entering the league.