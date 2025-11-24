Detectives investigating the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez have refocused their inquiries on a Hollywood Hills property formerly rented by singer David 'd4vd' Burke after the teenager's remains were discovered in his vehicle.

Investigators who executed a search warrant at the property in September recovered electronic devices and other items. Detectives are analysing the items as they piece together a timeline that spans months, not days. Official sources say the case remains under active investigation, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has deferred the cause and manner of death pending further tests.

The Car, The Tow Yard, And The Timeline

Police now say the Tesla registered to Burke was observed parked in the Hollywood Hills for days, ticketed for violating a 72-hour parking ordinance, and later impounded. The vehicle only yielded a clue after tow-yard workers reported a foul odour.

Los Angeles police confirm the car was towed to a lot where staff discovered a bag containing human remains on 8 September 2025; the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner subsequently identified the victim as Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) investigators executed a warrant at a residence previously occupied by Burke and seized computers and digital devices that detectives hope will establish who was at the property and when. The LAPD has stated that it is 'thoroughly examining every aspect' of the case, while emphasising that the coroner's office must complete toxicology and other forensic testing before a final determination can be made.

Evidence At The Property: What Investigators Are Watching

Sources close to the investigation and property owners' representatives have told reporters the rental contained a commercial-sized freezer and other items investigators consider relevant; police will not confirm specifics while forensics is underway. Neighbourhood accounts and public records show Burke had vacated the lease shortly after police interest in the property, and management said electronic devices were removed following the search.

Detectives are using a combination of physical evidence from the tow yard and digital forensics from seized hardware to reconstruct movements between the time Celeste was last seen and when the Tesla was impounded. The coroner's notation of 'deferred' as the manner of death highlights how critical toxicology and histology results will be to determining whether foul play occurred or whether other causes explain this tragedy.

The Artist's Public Persona And Past Interviews

Burke, known professionally as D4vd, has had his music, imagery, and interviews become the subject of intense scrutiny since the discovery. In a March 2025 sit-down with Mahogany and in written interviews conducted ahead of his debut album, Burke described narrative alter-egos and fictional stories that draw on dark motifs, remarks now being revisited by fans and investigators seeking context. In one interview, he spoke openly about a fictional detective and an 'evil version' of himself used as a creative device, a theme he has woven into music videos and lyrics.

Journalists and commentators caution against conflating artistic persona with criminal culpability, but law-enforcement sources say cultural context can sometimes guide lines of inquiry. Officials emphasise that artistic expression does not equal admission of criminal intent; instead, they are focused on tangible links, physical evidence, and forensic timelines, connecting people and places to the deceased.

Investigative Gaps And The Medical Examiner's Role

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's case detail page and the death certificate show the central forensic question remains unresolved: cause and manner of death are recorded as 'deferred' while toxicology and specialised testing continue. That limits what prosecutors and detectives can publicly allege about motive, timing, or mechanism. For now, investigators are treating this as a criminal investigation while they seek definitive scientific answers.

Forensic delays are not uncommon where bodies have been exposed to environmental extremes or prolonged decomposition; they complicate timelines and can obscure indicators that would otherwise point to a clear cause. Detectives said digital evidence, device metadata, location pings, and messages may be crucial to reconstructing movements when biological testing cannot fully resolve timing.

Human Cost And Community Response

Celeste's family and the Lake Elsinore community have been devastated; vigils and online tributes illustrate the human toll behind headlines. Friends, teachers, and former classmates have described a bright, troubled teenager who ran away several times in 2024 and last made contact with family in late spring that year.

Authorities urge patience while tests and analyses proceed, and community advocates call for transparent updates as the criminal process unfolds.

As investigators await forensic pathology and digital records to determine if charges are warranted, authorities have urged the public to remain patient. Officials emphasise that no definitive assertions can be made until the LAPD and Medical Examiner complete their evidentiary reviews, stressing that final answers must rest on scientific evidence rather than conjecture.