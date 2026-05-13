Michael Mott, a 41-year-old man, has been identified as the individual involved in a fatal runway breach at Denver International Airport that ended in a deadly collision with a Frontier Airlines aircraft.

Officials say Mott entered a restricted airfield area late Friday night after scaling multiple layers of perimeter security, triggering a major emergency response and a federal investigation.

Authorities have now confirmed that his death has been ruled a suicide, with new details revealing how he crossed into one of the most heavily secured aviation zones in the United States.

Michael Mott Identified as Airport Intruder

Airport officials and law enforcement confirmed the identity of the intruder as Michael Mott, aged 41. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as multiple blunt and sharp-force injuries following the incident on the runway.

Investigators have stated that preliminary findings indicate the incident was consistent with suicide after Mott breached airport security and entered an active runway during aircraft operations. Officials stressed that the investigation is ongoing and involves multiple federal agencies.

How Denver Airport Security Was Breached

According to airport authorities, Mott gained access to restricted areas by scaling an eight-foot perimeter fence topped with barbed wire, part of a TSA-compliant security system designed to prevent unauthorised entry into airport operations zones.

Read more United Jet Smashes Into Tractor-Trailer on Approach to Newark; NTSB Seizes Black Boxes United Jet Smashes Into Tractor-Trailer on Approach to Newark; NTSB Seizes Black Boxes

As reported by Fox News, surveillance operators initially did not detect an intruder and mistook movement near the fence line for deer in the area.

Shortly after the breach, ground-based detection systems triggered an alarm near the perimeter, with officials noting that terrain features, including nearby ditches, may have contributed to reduced visibility in parts of the surveillance coverage.

Runway Collision With Frontier Airlines Flight 4345

After crossing the perimeter fence, Mott reportedly travelled approximately 650 feet across restricted airport land towards an active runway. He then entered the path of Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 as it was beginning its takeoff roll.

The aircraft struck Mott during the runway movement, resulting in a catastrophic incident that also caused a fire in the engine area. There were 231 passengers on board at the time of the collision.

Emergency procedures were immediately activated, and the aircraft was evacuated using emergency slides.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch the brand new full thermal surveillance footage showing the moment a Frontier Airlines jet struck a trespasser during takeoff at Denver International Airport, forcing the aircraft to immediately abort takeoff



The full footage captures the suspect breaching... pic.twitter.com/6DOSB2v3E3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 11, 2026

Passenger Injuries and Emergency Evacuation

Following the runway strike, airport and airline crews carried out an emergency evacuation of Frontier Airlines Flight 4345. Twelve passengers reported minor injuries, most of which occurred during the use of evacuation slides.

Five individuals were transported to local hospitals for further treatment. Four of those patients have since been discharged. The condition of the remaining hospitalised passenger has not been publicly confirmed.

Airport authorities said emergency protocols were implemented within minutes of the incident as first responders secured the runway and assisted passengers.

Denver Airport Security Systems Under Review

Denver International Airport officials confirmed that the facility operates with approximately 36 miles of TSA-compliant perimeter fencing, supported by closed-circuit surveillance cameras, thermal imaging systems, ground-based radar and security patrol units.

Despite these measures, officials acknowledged that the intrusion was not immediately detected by camera operators at the time of the breach. The combination of terrain and potential blind spots is now being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Airport leadership has stated that perimeter security procedures and surveillance coverage are under active review following the incident, with particular attention on detection timing and environmental limitations.

Federal Investigation Into Runway Breach Continues

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are jointly investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal runway breach.

Local law enforcement is also involved in determining how Mott was able to access the restricted airport perimeter and reach an active runway without earlier intervention.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how Mott arrived at the remote section of the airport before the breach, as no vehicle or bicycle was found nearby during initial inspections. The investigation remains ongoing as officials continue to reconstruct the timeline of events leading up to the incident.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255).