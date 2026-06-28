Across Britain, white-collar workers are retraining for a trade that no algorithm has yet managed to replace: bricklaying. As artificial intelligence steadily hollows out clerical, administrative and junior professional roles, a growing number of Britons are trading spreadsheets for trowels, drawn by strong earnings, flexible self-employment and a skills shortage so acute it has reshaped the entire construction sector.

Self-employed bricklayers running their own businesses can now earn between £65,000 and £90,000 a year before tax, comfortably outpacing many graduate starting salaries. Julian Walden, national secretary of the Guild of Bricklayers, has seen the shift in who is coming through the door. 'We get a lot of people in their 40s and 50s attracted by the self-employed aspect and ability to choose flexible hours,' he said. 'We get people coming to retrain because they have been made redundant or feel trapped in a 9-to-5 office job.'

A Shortage Decades in the Making

The appeal of retraining into bricklaying has as much to do with structural demand as with anxiety about AI. Britain is grappling with its lowest number of bricklayers in over 25 years, with workforce levels at their smallest since 1998, and around 30 per cent of those remaining set to retire within the next decade. Since the 2008 financial crash, the construction workforce shrank by roughly 20 per cent while housing demand surged. Brexit and the pandemic reduced the inflow of Eastern European bricklayers who had previously helped fill the gap, and the Office for National Statistics puts the sector's total workforce down by nearly 100,000 compared with five years ago.

To meet the government's pledge to build 1.5 million new homes, the UK needs an extra 25,000 bricklayers, 3,000 plumbers, 4,000 plasterers, 10,000 carpenters and 3,000 electricians. NHBC's chief operating officer, David Campbell, warned at the Labour Party Conference in September 2025 that 'more than 250,000 extra construction workers will be needed by 2028 just to meet the current demand, let alone build more new homes.' The Federation of Master Builders' State of Trade Survey for the second half of 2025 found that 72 per cent of small and medium-sized building firms were struggling with a severe shortage of skilled tradespeople, up from 61 per cent in the first half of the year, with nearly half reporting project delays as a result.

What the AI Threat Is Doing to Office Workers

On the other side of this equation sits a white-collar labour market under real pressure. A survey of more than 2,000 UK employers by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found that one in six, 17 per cent, expected AI to reduce their headcount within the next 12 months, with almost two-thirds believing clerical, junior managerial, professional or administrative roles were most at risk. Bricklaying sits largely outside that threat. The physical complexity of the work, adapting in real time to uneven ground, varying brick sizes and site-specific conditions, has so far resisted meaningful automation.

The shift is already showing up in enrolment figures. City of Westminster College saw enrolments in its engineering, construction and built environment courses rise by 9.6 per cent over three years, a jump its chief executive Stephen Davis attributed partly to AI growth and student concerns about the cost of university.

What the Money Actually Looks Like

Newly qualified bricklayers earn around £32,000 per year before tax, among the highest starting points of any UK trade, second only to electricians. With experience, employed bricklayers typically reach around £40,000, while self-employed sole traders can earn around £56,000. In London, self-employed bricklayers can earn up to £60,000 a year before costs. Those who establish their own limited companies can reach between £65,000 and £90,000 before tax, though business expenses will reduce take-home pay. Walden noted that many prefer the predictability of a day rate — typically around £300 — often pocketing around £65,000 a year working with established contractors.

Beyond Brute Strength: Who Can Retrain and How

One of the more persistent misconceptions about bricklaying is that it demands youth and exceptional physical strength. Walden says the heavy lifting is now largely handled by mechanical equipment. 'Although only about 2 per cent of bricklayers are women, the numbers are increasing fast, and they are among the best at the job, showing how finesse and skill rather than brute strength are the most important qualities,' he said.

A Level 2 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations can be completed in as little as eight weeks through some private providers, or via a two-year apprenticeship combining on-site work with classroom study. City & Guilds maintains a searchable directory of approved training centres with part-time and weekend options available.

For workers weighing a career change, Walden's assessment is blunt: 'The world of construction is imperfect — even the size of bricks can vary. You need a human eye to deal with these variations. AI and robot technology has failed to crack the distinctly human art of bricklaying. And with more than 10,000 different combinations of brick shapes, sizes and compositions, you will never stop learning new skills.'