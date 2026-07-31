Dubai has several free zones, but they do not offer identical company structures. Each authority has its own activity list, facilities, costs, and operating rules.

Choosing a zone through price alone can cause problems later. Your licence may not cover planned services or local sales. A limited workspace package may also restrict future employee visas.

A successful business setup in Dubai starts with your operating plan. You need to understand your customers and expected transactions first. Your chosen zone should support those needs from the first year.

Begin With Your Actual Business Activity

Every free zone approves its own list of business activities. Some zones support many general service companies. Others focus more closely on media, finance, logistics, technology, healthcare, or commodities.

Start by listing everything your company will sell. Match each income source with an approved activity description.

The UAE government advises founders to select their business sector before choosing a free zone. Some activities also need approval from another government authority.

Ask these questions before submitting your application:

Does the licence cover every service shown on your invoices?

Can you add another related activity during the second year?

Does your activity need approval from another public authority?

Are professional qualifications required before receiving the licence?

Can the zone support your planned equipment or storage needs?

Request written answers from the free-zone authority. A verbal promise may not help during a later licence review.

Match the Zone With Your Customer Location

Your customers should influence your free-zone decision. A company serving international clients may use a different structure from a local retailer.

Dubai free zones mainly support sector-specific operations and international trade. However, a free-zone licence does not automatically allow unrestricted direct trading across the UAE mainland. A consultant working online with overseas companies may need limited local access, whereas an importer selling directly to Dubai retailers may need another permission route.

Executive Council Resolution No. 11 of 2025 allows eligible free-zone businesses to operate elsewhere in Dubai. The company must first obtain the required licence or permit from the Department of Economy and Tourism.

Before choosing your zone, confirm these points:

Where will your customers receive the product or service?

Can your company invoice mainland customers under its current licence?

Will you need a separate DET permit for local operations?

Does your sales model require a mainland branch or distributor?

What added government charges apply to local market access?

Your answer should come from the responsible authority. Generic formation advice may not cover your exact activity.

Check the Facilities Behind the Licence

Some founders need only an approved company address. Others need offices, warehouses, studios, workshops, or specialist facilities.

Free zones can provide licensing and office services through one authority. Available facilities still differ across zones and business sectors. A logistics company should study warehouse access and cargo routes. On the other hand, a consulting company may prefer a shared desk near meeting facilities.

Your first package should support daily operations, while allowing realistic growth without expensive restructuring.

Review these facility details before making payment:

The workspace included in the annual licence price

The number of days you can access shared facilities

The cost of changing from a desk to an office

Available warehouse sizes for later company expansion

Meeting room charges outside your included allowance

Rules for installing equipment inside leased business premises

A low-cost licence may provide very limited facility access. Compare the complete package rather than the headline price.

Plan Employee Visas Before Hiring Begins

Your workspace choice can affect the number of visas available. Many free-zone authorities apply limits based on the selected company package.

One founder may require only a personal residence visa. A growing company may need visas for managers and technical staff.

Ask how many visas your initial package supports. Then calculate the cost of adding more allocations later.

Free-zone employees are generally covered by the relevant authority's employment regulations. Federal labor law provisions can also apply to their employment.

Your staffing review should cover:

The number of visas included within the current package

The cost for each additional employee visa allocation

Workspace upgrades required before expanding your team

Medical testing and Emirates ID processing expenses

Health insurance costs for owners and employees

Employment administration required by the chosen authority

Planning early can prevent delays after a candidate accepts your offer.

Compare First-Year and Renewal Costs

Free-zone prices vary according to the authority and licence type. Your activities and office requirements can also change the final amount.

Official Dubai guidance states that published setup costs are only estimates. Founders should confirm every charge directly with the selected zone.

Request two complete written quotations. One should cover your first operating year. The second should show the normal renewal cost.

Your calculation should include:

Initial registration and licence issuance charges

Annual licence renewal and company registration expenses

Shared workspace or private office rental payments

Immigration file and establishment card charges

Owner and employee visa processing costs

Accounting and corporate tax support expenses

Charges for changing activities or shareholders

Fees for closing the company properly

Promotional packages may reduce the starting price. Your second-year cost can provide a better test of long-term value.

Study the Tax Position Carefully

A free-zone address does not automatically provide zero corporate tax. The final treatment depends on your income and compliance with legal conditions.

A Qualifying Free Zone Person may receive a 0% rate on qualifying income. Conversely, profits linked to a permanent establishment outside the free zone can face the 9% corporate tax rate.

All Free Zone Persons must register for UAE corporate tax. This requirement applies even when a company expects qualifying treatment.

Your selected zone may influence where work happens. It can also affect the facilities used to support business activity.

Speak with a qualified UAE tax adviser before choosing through tax claims. Ask how your customer types and transaction routes may affect the company.

Consider the Business Community Around You

A specialised zone can place your company near related businesses. This access may support supplier discussions and partnership opportunities.

However, a sector label does not guarantee useful commercial connections. Ask what services and events are actually available to registered companies.

You should examine:

The number of active businesses working within your sector

Industry events included through your company membership

Access to suppliers and specialist professional services

Transport connections for your employees and visitors

Nearby facilities used during your normal working week

Support available after the company licence is issued

Choose practical access instead of relying on promotional language. Your daily operations deserve more attention than a prestigious address.

Think About Future Changes Before Registration

Your company may need another activity after its first year. You may also add shareholders or hire more employees.

Ask how your chosen zone handles each possible change. Amendment procedures and charges differ between licensing authorities.

Company closure deserves attention as well. Closing a free-zone business follows a formal process managed by the relevant authority.

A suitable zone should support your current business model. It should also provide a clear route for realistic growth.

Choose Through Evidence Instead of Price

The right free zone can simplify your business setup in Dubai. The wrong choice can add permits and costly licence changes.

Begin with your planned activity and customer location. Review workspace needs before selecting an entry package.

Next, compare visa capacity and renewal charges. Tax treatment and mainland access require separate written confirmation.

Your final decision should support the way your company earns money. A well-matched zone gives your business a more practical starting structure.