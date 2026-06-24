If you lost a retail or office job this year and were told a machine could do it cheaper, the official record tells a more awkward story. The layoff notices piling up across 2026 rarely name artificial intelligence. They name mergers, store closures, and a climbing wage bill. The job AI really is squeezing isn't the one on the shop floor. It's the entry-level role your kid was meant to start in, and it's quietly disappearing.

Take the biggest UK-relevant retail collapse of the year. When the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman cut roughly 640 corporate jobs at the end of April, around 16% of its head-office staff, its own Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filings tied the cuts to Chapter 11 restructuring and merger consolidation, not automation. Chief executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck told staff the company was building a 'smaller operational footprint'. A separate batch of WARN filings logged 1,226 store-level redundancies linked to 15 closures. Nobody filed a memo blaming a chatbot.

Why Your Payslip Feels It Before the Robots Do

Here is the bit that lands on your household. In the UK, retail employment has fallen to its lowest level on record. Office for National Statistics figures put retail at 2.76M jobs in March 2026, and on the four-quarter average the British Retail Consortium counts 66,000 fewer roles than a year earlier and 398,000 fewer than a decade ago.

The cause behind most of that isn't AI but cost. The BRC says the sector is absorbing an extra £6.5B in employment costs over 14 months, driven by higher employer National Insurance and the National Living Wage. A BRC survey found 61% of retail finance chiefs plan to cut staff hours or overtime this year, 55% expect to axe head-office roles, and 42% plan shop-floor cuts. AI sharpens the squeeze, but it didn't start it.

What 'AI Washing' Is and Why CEOs Love It

When companies do reach for AI as the reason, plenty of people who watch this closely think they're spinning. The practice even has a name now: 'AI washing'. OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman put it bluntly at an investment summit in March, saying almost every company doing layoffs is blaming AI 'whether or not it really is about AI.' Investor Marc Andreessen, on the 20VC podcast, called AI the 'silver-bullet excuse' and argued the real driver is pandemic-era overstaffing, with many large firms overstaffed by 25% to 75%.

Some bosses just say it out loud. Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney, announcing more than 1,000 job cuts in March, told staff: 'Since it's a thing now, I should note that the layoffs aren't related to AI.' A May 2026 study of 350 firms by research company Gartner found those cutting the most headcount showed nearly identical financial returns to those cutting the least. If AI replacement were really banking the savings, the numbers would look different.

The Numbers That Track What Bosses Actually Say

There is a real signal in here, and it's worth being honest about. The outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which tracks the reasons US employers give for layoffs, recorded 38,579 job cuts attributed to AI in May 2026, about 40% of the month's 97,006 total and the highest monthly figure since it began counting in 2023. For the year so far, AI has been cited in 87,714 cuts, already past the 54,836 logged in all of 2025.

But Challenger counts what employers claim, not what independent analysis confirms. The firm's own Andy Challenger has cautioned that AI 'isn't yet the jobpocalypse some predicted.'

The Job AI Really Is Coming For

Read more Think AI Is Taking Your Job? Google Exec Says The Real Culprit Is Copycat Layoffs Think AI Is Taking Your Job? Google Exec Says The Real Culprit Is Copycat Layoffs

Strip out the spin and one group genuinely is in the firing line: the early-career worker. Research by Morgan Stanley, shared earlier this year, found UK firms reported an 8% net reduction in jobs over the past year that they attributed to AI, the steepest among major economies and double the international average. The roles hit hardest were early-career positions needing two to five years' experience. UK youth unemployment had already reached 13.7% in the three months to November 2025.

That's the lived consequence. Not a wave of robots replacing checkout staff overnight, but a quiet closing of the first door. The BRC notes retail and its supply chain account for almost a quarter of UK youth employment. One in five people had their first job in the sector. When firms freeze that hiring to fund AI investment or simply to cut costs, the rung disappears, and the people who never get the job rarely show up in a redundancy notice at all.

So before you accept that a machine took the job, read the memo. More often than not, it names a merger, a budget line or a wage bill. The machine is the story everyone wants to tell. It just isn't always the one on the form.