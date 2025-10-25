Fresh panic sweeps social media as a vicious death hoax claims French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot has passed away at 91, forcing the reclusive star to break her silence amid her recent hospitalization for surgery. The viral fake obituary, sparked by an influencer's wild claim of a coffin order in southern France, exploded online on 22 October 2025, dredging up fears tied to her fragile health and past celebrity hoax debunks.

Yet, in a rare public move, Bardot fired back from her St Tropez home, affirming she's 'doing well' and slamming the 'idiot' behind the misinformation, reminding fans why legends endure beyond digital deceit.

The Viral Spark: How the Hoax Ignited on Social Media

The rumour detonated on 22 October 2025 when 27-year-old influencer Aqababe, real name Aniss Zitouni, posted a now-deleted X message alleging exclusive details on Bardot's death, claiming 'Her coffin was ordered in Saint-Paul-de-Jarrat in the 09 (Ariège) department. An icon has passed away.'

This baseless post, shared widely before vanishing, tapped into Bardot's recent three-week hospital stay in Toulon for minor surgery on a serious illness, reported by Var-Matin on 16 October 2025. French outlet AFP confirmed her release on 17 October 2025, with her team stating the procedure went well and she was resting comfortably at home, thanking Saint-Jean Private Hospital staff.

Yet, the influencer's follow-up—doubting Bardot managed her own X account and awaiting official word—fanned flames, amassing thousands of shares amid her vulnerability. Aqababe later apologised, but damage lingered, highlighting how health scares fuel celebrity hoax debunks in 2025's fast-scroll era. As The Daily Beast noted on X that day, Bardot 'slams idiot behind rumor she had died,' linking to coverage that exposed the hoax's fragility.

French actress and activist Brigitte Bardot has shut down rumors surrounding her alleged death, calling out the “idiot” who spread misinformation. https://t.co/x4ikoZDgOJ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 23, 2025

Bardot's Bold Denial: Direct from the Icon's X Post

Bardot, who shuns the spotlight since retiring from acting in 1973, took to X herself on 22 October 2025 to quash the frenzy, posting in French: 'I don't know who is the idiot who started this "fake news" about my disappearance but know that I am doing well and I have no plan on taking my bow. A word to the wise.'

Her representative affirmed to People magazine on 23 October 2025 that Bardot composed and approved it herself—a poignant rarity for the founder of the 1986 Brigitte Bardot Foundation. The message, posted via @brigitte_bardot, 'I don't know which fool launched this fake news,' swiftly rallied supporters, flipping panic to praise under #BBAlive.

Je ne sais pas quel est l’imbécile qui a lancé ce soir cette fake news sur ma disparition mais sachez que je vais bien et que je n’ai pas l’intention de tirer ma révérence. À bon entendeur — Brigitte Bardot (@brigitte_bardot) October 22, 2025

This unfiltered riposte not only obliterated the death rumour but illuminated the emotional levy of such fabrications on secluded stars, her candour a clarion against misinformation's grasp.

Enduring Legacy: Why Legends Like Bardot Face Fake Death Rumors

Bardot's hypnotic charisma—from her 1956 sensation in And God Created Woman to redefining emancipated allure—positions her as catnip for click-hungry hoaxers trawling nostalgic crowds. At 91, her fervent animal advocacy, through a foundation rescuing myriad creatures since 1986, maintains a contentious yet captivating aura, compounded by fines for provocative stances on immigration and Islam.

This prominence invites assaults during frailties, such as her October 2025 Toulon ordeal for grave surgery, labelled 'worrying' by insiders per E! Online on 23 October 2025. Her cloistered St Tropez days, propped by mobility aids against time's advance, exacerbate the lure for predators. Nevertheless, these ordeals illuminate her indelible mark: over 50 films, a seismic shift in aesthetic norms, and tireless crusades averting animal suffering worldwide.

As Parade chronicled on 23 October 2025, opportunists like Aqababe exploit isolation for buzz, yet Bardot's retorts validate why French film paragons transcend falsehoods—her odyssey instils tenacity, beseeching caution amid boundless propagation.