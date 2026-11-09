Two British tourists have died at a hotel in the Moroccan resort city of Agadir, while several other foreign guests have been hospitalised following a suspected carbon monoxide incident.

Moroccan authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, although the precise cause has not been officially established. Local authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the premises to determine the cause of the sudden casualties.

This incident has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the sudden medical emergency at the property.

The city resort of Agadir, located on Morocco's southern Atlantic coast, is a popular holiday destination that regularly attracts large numbers of international tourists from the United Kingdom and Europe.

Discovery and Emergency Response

Hotel staff discovered the bodies of the two British nationals inside their room on Monday, 2 November, immediately notifying hotel management, who subsequently contacted local police and emergency services.

Three other hotel guests were subsequently reported to have been hospitalised in critical condition. Moroccan media identified the surviving tourists as French nationals, although their identities have not been publicly disclosed.

Police forensic teams examined the hotel room, collecting physical evidence and samples as part of the investigation into the deaths.

Following the initial investigation, the bodies were transferred to a local mortuary for autopsies ordered by the public prosecutor to establish the cause of death.

Investigation of the Premises

Moroccan authorities have significantly expanded their inquiry beyond the specific room where the deceased tourists were found, conducting extensive searches across multiple areas of the resort property.

A joint inspection team also examined several areas of the hotel, including its kitchen, roof and other facilities, as investigators sought to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and illnesses.

Initial reports raised the possibility of food poisoning or a gas leak. However, subsequent reporting by Moroccan outlet Al Jarida 24 on 6 November attributed the deaths and illnesses to a suspected carbon monoxide leak involving the hotel's air-conditioning and cooling system.

The precise cause of the fatalities has not been independently confirmed through published autopsy findings.

The specific names, ages, and hometowns of the five affected hotel guests have also not yet been released to the public by Moroccan police or regional government officials.

Official Response and Prior Incidents

The British government has confirmed it is communicating with local officials in Morocco regarding the situation and is providing consular assistance to the relatives of the victims. 'We are aware of the deaths of two British nationals in Morocco,' a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in an official statement.

The fatal incident occurred only weeks after another British tourist died unexpectedly at a hotel in the same resort city. Clare Mitchell, 31, from Bolton, had jetted out from Manchester Airport for a planned four-day break on 8 October.

She was found dead in her hotel room the following day on 9 October. Following her death, her family launched a public fundraising campaign to cover the financial costs of having her body flown safely back to the United Kingdom, which has now raised more than £5,800.