Japanese DJ Mao Hamasaki says she suffered paralysis and convulsions after a suspected drink‑spiking incident at a Hong Kong nightclub, before being discharged from hospital on Monday, 2 November 2026. The 33‑year‑old former adult film actress became seriously ill while performing at a private event in Tsim Sha Tsui early on Sunday.

Hamasaki, known professionally as DJ Mao, had completed an earlier Halloween appearance in Wan Chai. She then travelled to a second venue, where she became unwell and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Her manager said she required intensive care.

By Monday afternoon she was able to leave hospital. HK01 reported that she departed with her manager and subsequently went to a police station to assist investigators.

'Cloudy' Cocktails and Sudden Collapse

In a Japanese-language account posted on X on Monday, Hamasaki described drinking two small orange-flavoured cocktails before her second performance. She noticed cloudy sediment at the bottom of the glasses but assumed it was fruit pulp.

She began DJing approximately 40 minutes to an hour later. Her memories soon grew hazy, and she recalled an unusually dry sensation in her eyes. During the set, she said she raised another glass of the same drink with a customer.

What followed was frighteningly sudden. According to Hamasaki, her body stiffened and she could no longer move her arms or legs. She then lost consciousness.

Her next clear memory was inside an ambulance. She said she was told she had experienced convulsions, although she could not recall the events immediately before emergency services arrived.

The performer said hospital tests later returned positive results for four substances. Her manager separately reported the same finding to Hong Kong media, but no independently authenticated toxicology report has been made public.

The reported results do not establish when or how the substances entered her body, or whether someone deliberately tampered with a drink.

Hamasaki described experiencing the 'terror and harm' of drugs first-hand, according to an English translation of her Japanese statement. She also said doctors had warned that her condition was dangerous.

Hospital Dash, ICU Stay and Swift Discharge

The medical emergency prompted her admission to intensive care at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Her manager shared photographs of Hamasaki in a wheelchair being taken towards an ambulance, drawing attention to her sudden illness.

In Monday's update, she said she was fully conscious and recovering. She expected a psychiatric assessment before her possible discharge, provided clinicians found no further concerns.

'My consciousness is completely clear, and I am steadily recovering,' she wrote, according to the South China Morning Post, in a translation from Japanese.

Later reporting established that she did leave hospital that day. HK01 observed Hamasaki departing with her manager on Monday afternoon. Asked about her condition, she replied 'OK', thanked journalists and made an OK hand gesture.

Her manager subsequently told HK01 they had gone to a police station to provide statements. Her earlier promise to cooperate with investigators had therefore been followed by a visit to police.

The sight of Hamasaki outside hospital offered reassurance about her recovery, but it did not resolve the circumstances of her collapse.

Police Probe 'Suspected Administration of Poison'

Hong Kong police said a male DJ called officers at approximately 4.57am on Sunday. He reported that his 33-year-old female colleague had become unwell after consuming a drink at a venue on Mody Road.

Police classified the case as suspected administration of poison with intent to cause harm. Investigators from the Yau Tsim Police District were assigned to examine the report.

According to HK01's initial reporting, no arrest had been made on Sunday. No subsequent arrest was reported in the coverage reviewed on Monday.

Neither the police classification nor the allegations establish that a crime occurred. Hamasaki has not publicly named anyone as responsible, and investigators have not identified a suspect in the available reports.

She later urged people enjoying nightlife to watch their drinks and replace anything left unattended. Her comments about being less cautious were personal reflections, not evidence that she caused the incident.

Hamasaki retired from the adult film industry in 2024 and has since pursued DJ work in Hong Kong. She has also appeared in a Hong Kong television drama.

Following her hospital discharge, her manager indicated that they were limiting media comments while assisting police. Hamasaki also said she would refrain from discussing the incident publicly while investigators examined what happened.