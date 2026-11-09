Erika Kirk's plea for Americans to respect 'the value of their life' drew criticism on Sunday, as social media users resurfaced her late husband Charlie Kirk's own claims that George Floyd died of a drug overdose.

Kirk, who now leads the conservative group Turning Point USA, posted her statement after comedian Dave Chappelle told a Madison Square Garden crowd he felt 'better' since her husband was killed.

The Statement That Drew Fire

In a post on X on Sunday, Kirk condemned 'leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators' over jokes about 'political assassination' and making 'the destruction of a human life' a punchline. She called such a culture 'one of profound moral decay' and added, 'You do not have to agree with someone's politics to recognize the value of their life'.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives.A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard.Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

Her statement appeared to address more than one target. Chappelle made the remark during his Karmageddon tour on Saturday night. The same weekend, podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan apologised after laughing at a joke about Kirk on their show, I've Had It, and advertisers began cutting ties.

Charlie Kirk's George Floyd Record Resurfaces

The line about recognising 'the value of their life' is what critics seized on. An account posting as @greendragonhq circulated a September 2025 Charlie Kirk post in which he claimed George Floyd had overdosed, accusing him of spreading what it called disproven propaganda about Floyd's death. The post circulated in replies.

@MrsErikaKirk Here is your husband spreading medically disproven propaganda about a man that was brutally murdered by police for no reason other than being black. https://t.co/8Hu4VO9ki5 — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) November 8, 2026

Charlie Kirk had also argued in 2021 that Floyd died from a drug overdose rather than from police actions. Progressive commentator Hasan Piker made the same point defending the podcast hosts, arguing that conservatives who spent years mocking Floyd had no standing to object now.

What the Official Record Shows

The record contradicts the overdose claim. George Floyd died in May 2020 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, and the examiner who performed the autopsy defended that finding under oath. Chauvin was convicted of murder in 2021. The official findings did not classify an overdose as the cause.

That gap is central to why the resurfaced posts travelled so far. For many users, the argument was not about Chappelle at all, but about whether Charlie Kirk had extended to Floyd the dignity his widow now asks others to extend to him. Critics asked whether one standard could cover both men.

A Fight Over a Single Standard

Kirk has faced months of attacks since taking over Turning Point USA after the 10 September 2025 shooting at Utah Valley University, from comedians mocking her to unsubstantiated claims promoted by commentator Candace Owens about the killing. Supporters, including model Amber Rose, have defended her, saying everyone grieves differently.

The exchange leaves the country where it began, split over whether mourning should bend to politics. Erika Kirk asked Americans to separate a person's worth from their opinions. Her critics answered by asking why that request had not applied to George Floyd, and the question she posed became the one aimed back at her.