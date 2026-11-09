Tom Keesee Jr, the son of an Ohio Republican commissioner and a prominent megachurch founder, has been found guilty of 27 sex-related offences, including 11 counts of raping children under 13. The 37-year-old's trial also brought disturbing family testimony, with his brother claiming he had warned their parents about the alleged abuse before the accusations became public.

The verdict has since intensified scrutiny of his mother, Drenda Keesee, who is facing calls to resign from her position as a Knox County commissioner.

Who Is Tom Keesee Jr?

Gary Thomas 'Tom' Keesee Jr is the son of Gary and Drenda Keesee, the founders and senior pastors of Faith Life Church, a megachurch based in New Albany, Ohio. His mother also serves as a Knox County commissioner, having entered the position in 2025.

Keesee Jr previously worked as a youth leader and chief media officer at Faith Life Church. He was also involved in the church's media activities and its musical production, 'Fire and Ice,' which featured young performers.

His former position at the church placed him in contact with young people, an aspect that featured prominently in the prosecution's case. The three women who testified against him had connections to Faith Life Church, although the offences were not committed on church premises.

Keesee Jr's Child Abuse Case, Courtroom Testimony

The criminal case initially involved 32 charges concerning four alleged victims, with accusations spanning 2001 to 2012. However, five charges involving a fourth woman were dropped in October after she was unable to complete her testimony.

Three women subsequently testified during the bench trial, describing alleged sexual abuse that began when they were children. One victim said Keesee started abusing her when she was five years old.

Judge Richard Wetzel found the women's testimony credible when delivering his verdict on 6 November. The convictions included 11 counts of rape of a child under 13, 11 counts of gross sexual imposition and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Keesee did not testify during the trial. His defence lawyer, Sam Shamansky, challenged the women's accounts and argued that the accusations were part of a coordinated campaign against his client.

Questions Raised About What Their Parents Knew

The trial also featured testimony from Keesee's brother, Tim, who claimed his younger sibling had confessed to abusing several victims. Tim said he had previously discussed the allegations with their parents, Gary and Drenda, and asked them to keep his brother away from children at Faith Life Church before the accusations became public in 2025. He also described a conversation in which his mother asked whether he had been involved or knew what had happened.

The defence challenged Tim's account by presenting a 2011 performance review he had signed, which contained no reference to sexual assault concerns.

Another family associate, Polly Patten, testified that she understood Drenda had known about the alleged abuse. However, her account reflected what she had been told rather than something she had personally witnessed.

Gary Keesee Sr denied knowing about sexual abuse at the church, although he acknowledged hearing about one woman's allegations.

Keesee Jr Awaits Sentencing in January 2027

Despite the guilty verdict, Keesee remains free on bond after Judge Wetzel declined prosecutors' request to revoke his release. His existing conditions include GPS monitoring and restrictions prohibiting contact with the victims. He also surrendered his passport and driver's licence.

Keesee faces potentially life imprisonment on the rape convictions, with sentencing scheduled for 8 January 2027.