Britney Spears took to social media to share a series of cryptic videos in which she showcased her dancing skills. But the clips alarmed fans who said they are now more nervous about her well-being.

The 41-year-old "Gimme More" singer shared four Instagram videos showing her heavily gyrating, spinning, and even spanking her bottom while dressed in a plunging skintight leopard print jumpsuit and white boots. Her brown bra is visible and she is forced to adjust the neckline of her outfit several times to avoid flashing her breasts.

She is seen dancing to "Milkshake" and "Trick Me" by Kellis in the first two clips. She is making various hand gestures at the camera as the lyrics to the first song play in the background: "Everyone will look this way, so you must maintain your charm same time maintain your halo. Just get the perfect blend. Plus what you have within. Then next his eyes'll squint. Then he's picked up your scent."

In the next video, Spears mouthed some of the lyrics to "Trick Me': "Might trick me once, I won't let you trick me twice."

In the third video, (which she has since deleted) she flaunted her chest while NERD plays in the background and the fourth clip she captioned, "NAUGHTY REVELATIONS 😈😈😈 !!! In remembrance of my name."

Her most recent Instagram post is a quote which read, "You can mute people in real life too. It's called boundaries." She tagged user @wealthinc247.



The dancing videos had fans concerned about her state of mind, with one writing on X formerly Twitter, "Britney's Instagram videos make me nervous... like they've been pretty bizarre for awhile but the recent ones have me worried."

Another wrote, "Britney's Instagram becomes more depressing by the day" to which a third commented, "I hate to say it, but sometimes I wonder if I will wake up to news she has died. She is spiralling."

It seems the mum-of-two wants to send out a defiant message just like her previous post in which she warned, "F*** with me...I dare you." She also shared a quote that read, "Guard your heart for out of it flows the issues of life."

Spears' cryptic posts come after she and Sam Asghari confirmed they have separated after nearly 14 months of marriage and six years of being together. He filed for divorce on Aug. 16 and listed the date of separation as July 28. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation.