Britney Spears talked about her divorce from Sam Asghari in a recent social media post which shows her cozying up to her new manager. This is the third divorce for the singer who had to reflect on her past marriages in her upcoming memoir "The Woman In Me".

The 42-year-old shared a couple of selfies with her manager Cade Hudson on Instagram on Saturday, September 30. The first showed him nearly kissing the singer on the cheek and in the other he is seen looking at her.

She included a lengthy message in which she opened up about her difficult divorce from Asghari. She wrote: "I'm in such a beautiful location! l'm so lucky to have amazing friends!!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment. I say this because I am going through a divorce."

Spears added that having to reflect on her past in her book "was not easy" but she is "taking it one day at a time and learning to breathe".

She continued: "Self love is so unbelievably important !!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place."

Hudson, who formerly worked as an agent at the Creative Arts Agency, started working for Spears in 2022 after her previous manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, quit in July 2021. The pair most recently enjoyed a vacation to Mexico in March amid rumours of her split from Asghari.

They were seen in a video dancing together with Hudson shirtless and Spears wearing a bikini. At one point in the clip, he was seen touching her bum as she swayed her hips.

On August 16, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears and listed the separation date as July 28. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of the marriage. The 29-year-old has not addressed the divorce since he confirmed it in on his Instagram Story on August 17.

He wrote: "After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."



He has yet to delete some of his pictures and videos with Spears on Instagram. He and Spears were married for nearly 14 months but have been together since 2016, after they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

As for Spears, she previously opened up about her divorce from Asghari late in August, admitting that it "shocked" her a little given that they were together for six years. She refused to explain what led to the split and said she is moving forward and thankful for the support she received from friends.