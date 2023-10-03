Sam Asghari has been silent about his estranged wife Britney Spears since he filed for divorce on August 16. But he took to social media on Sunday, October 1 to defend her from bullying.

The actor clapped back at Donald Trump Jr. after the latter made a joke about President Joe Biden's administration at the expense of the 42-year-old singer. He posted a meme on Instagram which shows a side-by-side photo of the "Womanizer" singer. One is a throwback photo taken during her youth.

Meanwhile, the second is a screen shot from her Instagram video which showed her holding two knives during one of her dance clips. On the first image is the label "America under Trump" and the second read "America under Biden". Trump Jr. simply captioned his post "yup".

In response, Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story, "It's not okay to be a bully", and tagged the 45-year-old businessman directly.

Sam Asghari called out Donald Trump Jr. for bullying his estranged wife, Britney Spears, on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Hu51wMkedT — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) October 1, 2023

Other users also criticised Trump Jr. on the comments section. One wrote: "This is disgusting and beyond immature. Your privilege and snobbery on full display...once again."

A second chimed in: "That is mean. Brittany had been so taken advantage of. I love Donald Trump, but take this down."

A third called it "shocking" that the politician would use Spears' "mental health to promote a rubbish tweet". One more commented: "Why bring Brittany [sic] into this Donald. C'mon. You can do better. This poor girl is suffering. Memes are weak using other people pain."

This is the first time Asghari defended his estranged wife since he filed for divorce and after he confirmed their separation on August 17. The 29-year-old is clearly still willing to stand up for her even from afar despite claims that they are not on speaking terms. All communication, negotiations and divorce proceedings are reportedly being handled by their respective legal teams.

Meanwhile, the first time Spears addressed their separation was late in August in which she admitted that she was "a little shocked" at the turn of events. She also said it was "honestly nobody's business" but that she "couldn't take the pain anymore."

She also recently opened up about the divorce while talking about her upcoming memoir "Woman In Me" which comes out on October 24. She said it was not easy to reflect on her past relationships for her book given she is going through a divorce.

The "Toxic" singer and Asghari were together for six years before they tied the knot. They were only married for nearly 14 months. It is not known what led to their split as both parties have refused to go into detail about it.

But rumours have it that she cheated on him with one of her male staff members at home and that he allegedly has incriminating evidence to support his claim. They have reportedly been having disagreements for months and a "nuclear argument" at the start of August was the final straw for the actor.

As for the singer, her recent knife dancing video led to a welfare check by the police especially after she showed a bandaged arm and a couple of wounds following her worrying dance. But she has since assured the public that the knives she used in the dance were fake even though they made a sound when they clanged them together.

Spears responded to the welfare check in a separate Instagram post calling it "so unacceptable for cops to listen to random fans" and come to her home "unwarranted". She said the officers came and would not leave until they spoke to her. She considered it bullying and demanded an apology writing: "I've been bullied in my home for so long now...ITS ENOUGH...People need to be responsible for their actions! It's about power for cops."