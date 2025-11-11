Britney Spears is reportedly mixing alcohol with her prescribed medication, raising fresh fears over her safety and mental health. The pop icon, 43, has allegedly suffered repeated falls and visible bruises, sparking growing concern among those close to her.

'Barely a day goes by without Britney falling over or harming herself in some way', a source told reporters. Recent photos on her Instagram show injuries, including bruises across her body and a bandaged knee, fuelling alarm among fans.

According to insiders, the real issue lies in her alcohol consumption. 'The elephant in the room for Britney is her boozing,' one source claimed. 'Way too often she's chugging wine or cocktails, which don't mix well with the medications she takes, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face.'

In March, Spears openly addressed her drinking habits, admitting to followers, 'I don't like drinking. I do it for my heart when it's been through too much, but I'm weird.' Her comments at the time raised eyebrows, as many interpreted them as a cry for help.

Those close to her say the situation has only worsened. 'It doesn't take a genius to figure this is headed for disaster sooner or later, but try telling that to Britney,' an insider said. 'She's all over the map right now, and booze is one of the few pleasures she has left.'

Her Ex-Husband's Memoir: The Reason Behind Britney's Spiralling

The timing of Britney's recent behaviour coincides with renewed media attention on her past — particularly following the release of her ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir, You Thought You Knew. The former backup dancer, 47, and father of her sons Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, made several explosive claims in the book.

Federline alleged that Spears used cocaine while breastfeeding, had an affair with a backup dancer, and once stood outside their sons' bedroom holding a knife as they slept. The shocking accusations have reignited debate over the singer's mental health and stability.

Spears quickly responded on social media, slamming her ex-husband's version of events. She accused him of spreading falsehoods for financial gain, writing on X, 'Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank, and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.'

She also spoke about her strained relationship with her children, posting, 'I will always love them, and if you really know me, you won't pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking.'

Her representative later issued a statement blasting the memoir, insisting that Federline was 'profiting off her' and that 'all she cares about are her kids'. However, insiders say the release of the tell-all has left Britney 'spinning out of control'. One source alleged she has been 'hitting the booze hard recently to numb the pain of her lonely life,' but warned it's ultimately causing more harm than good.

Swerving Dangerously and Driving Erratically

Concerns deepened after Spears was spotted driving erratically in Thousand Oaks, California, just days after the memoir's release. Witnesses said the singer swerved dangerously over the centre line, pulled a wild U-turn with her tyres screeching, and nearly hit her friend's car as she left the car park.

She had reportedly been dining at Red O restaurant with a friend, where diners claimed she appeared unsteady, knocking over glasses and dropping items. Despite the reports, Red O's general manager, Oliver Wynn, said Spears was not intoxicated. He clarified that she 'only ordered a quesadilla and no alcohol.' Although a fan brought a glass of wine to her table, Wynn confirmed she 'was not intoxicated.'

Eyewitnesses, however, painted a different picture. One diner claimed the star 'nearly ran over her friend while pulling out' of the parking lot. Another insider alleged that when Spears arrived home, she struggled to get through her gate. 'She would key it in and drive up to the gate, but the gate would not open,' the source said. 'She did this three or four times. The friend never left her car. After 20 minutes, the friend left.'

Those around Spears fear that her erratic behaviour — combined with alcohol, medication, and the emotional fallout from Federline's memoir — could push her into deeper trouble. Sources say she spends most of her time alone at home, with few close friends to rely on.

'She's isolated and emotional,' one insider shared. 'Everyone just hopes she gets help before something worse happens.'