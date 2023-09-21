In a cryptic social media post on Monday, Britney Spears talked about "dark" things being done to her by "enemies" close to her as she reflected on a viral video. The video showed two older women laughing after they cracked eggs open on a young girl's forehead.

The singer shared that she is not complaining about the video and finds it "really cute". But without sound, "it has a different effect". She finds that it "feels darker" as she shared that "similar things have been done" to her so she looks at it with different eyes.

She then reflected on how she identified with the clip, especially with the child, who complained "that wasn't very nice" to each of the adults and then proceeded to crack an egg open on one of the women's forehead.

Writing on her Instagram story, the 41-year-old admitted: "Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them !!!"

She continued: "I'm extremely sensitive to anybody laughing at someone or bullying in any way!!! There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know... until then, there's 3 sides to every story !!! Your side, my side and the truth!!!"

She then challenged her fans to watch the video without sound and find new meaning in it as she concluded her post: "The child within is trust, the girl in the middle is the truth ... watch it now with no sound !!!"

Spears reposted the clip and captioned it: "IF SHE WOULD HAVE ONLY JUST SLAPPED THE S**T OUT OF THEM 😂😡...STAY CLASSY FOLKS👋🏻 !!!! Pssst nobody's laughing when she does it back to them🥚... well they are laughing here but what if I showed up there??? It's her hands at the end!!!

She tagged Instagram user @girlrewind who initially shared the clip which had others also commenting about the situation not being funny at all and criticising the women for being mean to the little girl.

One included a thumbs down emoji and wrote: "Would have been funny if they did it to someone their own age or older. That was mean to do the little baby girl, she was so sweet and happy about helping, how can you crush that and laugh about it."

Another chimed in: "Not funny! Poor baby looked so excited in the beginning and so crushed towards the end."

A third agreed with Spears writing that she was "honestly right" and explained that it is "different playing around" but thinks that at such a young age, it hurt and embarrassed the girl. The user pointed out that the situation "can easily escalate into hurtful words like grow up baby or STFU or go away loser" and that the girl "honestly looked like her trust for those 2 girls was broken. She was so happy thinking they felt close with her only to realise they were playing a trick on her. She's heartbroken".

The singer's post comes a week after she deleted her Instagram page and called out fans for greeting her in public. She wrote that wherever she goes people say "we missed you" and it makes her "so enthralled" to make people feel like she is "so relatable". She seemingly complained about fans speaking to her without being spoken to as she added a middle finger emoji to get her point across that she wants her peace even in public spaces.

Spears has taken to social media to air her personal grievances and showcase her dancing skills since the end of her 13-year conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears in November 2021.