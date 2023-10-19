Justin Timberlake had reportedly hoped that Britney Spears would keep her abortion a secret. She revealed in her memoir "Woman In Me" that she got pregnant with his baby but they were not ready to be parents as they were both very young at the time.

In her book coming out on October 24, the "Toxic" singer wrote about her love for the NSync singer and her expectation "to have a family together one day". She said the pregnancy "was a surprise" but "wasn't a "tragedy".

She said Timberlake "definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy" and reasoned they were not ready to have a baby and that they "were way too young". They dated from 1999 until 2002 and she got pregnant in late 2000 so she would have been 18 or 19 years old. Spears said if it had been left up to her alone she would not have gone through with the abortion "and yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father".

The 41-year-old, who is now a mum of two teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, said the abortion to this day is "one of the most agonising things" she has experienced in her life. She also recalled "crying and sobbing" on the bathroom floor afterwards and the "Cry Me A River" hit maker began "strumming the guitar" as he allegedly "thought music would help" comfort her.

Timberlake has yet to personally comment on the abortion story. But a Daily Mail source claimed that he was not expecting Spears to write about it in her memoir saying: "Justin thought that the decision that they made was a decision made together and he intended to never talk about it and for it to be kept their secret forever."

The insider added: "Now that Britney has mentioned it, and it will live forever in her book and whatever else she decides to mention, Justin is going to try not to say anything about it because he knows whatever he says from this point will likely be thrown back right at him."

The source likewise claimed that Timberlake is "very well aware that past statements he has made about Britney will and have come back to haunt him". He "doesn't want to get in the way of her story, and he looks to avoid it at all costs".

The 42-year-old has been accused of villainising Spears after their breakup when he hinted through his music that she was unfaithful. He also later bragged to the public that he took her virginity.

In 2021, he issued his decade-long overdue apology to the singer following the backlash he received after the release of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears". In his lengthy apology, he shared that he was "deeply sorry" for the times in his life where his "actions contributed to the problem" and where he "spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right".

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he wrote on Instagram.

He admitted that he failed Spears, whom he said he cares for and respects, and is aware that his apology does not absolve the past. But he wants to take accountability for his own mistakes.

As for Spears, she finally admitted in her memoir that she had been loyal to Timberlake when they were together except for that one time when she made out with Australian choreographer Wade Robson. It happened during a night out at a Spanish bar. She said she later told her then-boyfriend what happened and they were able to move past it and stay together.