Ten alleged noncitizens have been indicted on federal election fraud charges in California as part of a sprawling statewide investigation involving at least 34 defendants.

The federal grand jury returned the indictments on Wednesday, 4 November, accusing the defendants of illegally registering to vote by falsely claiming US citizenship. The cases form part of a major federal investigation into alleged election fraud.

The defendants are accused of registering unlawfully, and some are also alleged to have cast ballots despite being ineligible to participate in federal elections. The indictments formally advance the cases towards trial, although the allegations remain unproven.

The latest prosecutions follow an earlier announcement by the Justice Department on 19 October, when authorities revealed charges against 28 foreign nationals in California. Prosecutors announced charges against six additional defendants on 2 November, bringing the statewide total to 34.

Officials described the investigation as the largest voter fraud takedown in the state's history. The cases involve alleged fraudulent registrations, illegal voting and false statements made during immigration proceedings.

Federal Crackdown Raises Questions Over Election Integrity

Federal prosecutors allege that the defendants falsely claimed US citizenship when registering to vote. Some are also accused of making false statements on naturalisation applications.

The allegations include voting in federal elections despite being legally ineligible. One defendant, for example, allegedly registered in February 2024 and cast a ballot the following month.

Noncitizen voting in federal elections is prohibited under US law. Green card holders can legally live and work in the country but cannot vote in presidential, congressional or other federal elections.

California permits noncitizens to vote in certain local elections under specific municipal rules. Those provisions do not extend to federal contests.

The distinction is important as the investigation unfolds amid a wider political debate over election security and citizenship verification.

If convicted, defendants could face a maximum statutory sentence of five years in federal prison. The cases could also have immigration consequences for individuals seeking naturalisation or maintaining permanent residency.

However, an indictment is an accusation, not a finding of guilt. Prosecutors must establish the allegations beyond reasonable doubt in court.

Midterm Elections Bring Fresh Scrutiny to Voter Fraud Claims

The indictments come after the 3 November 2026 US midterm elections, which delivered a significant political setback for President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, according to election projections. The results could intensify scrutiny of the administration's election policies and its efforts to strengthen citizenship verification.

The California investigation has become part of a broader national debate over election integrity and federal authority over state-run elections.

The Justice Department previously provided California officials with a list of more than 20,000 people it considered likely noncitizen registrants, demanding that officials verify their citizenship status.

California rejected the request, arguing that the list could contain eligible voters and that removing ballots without proper verification could disenfranchise American citizens.

Federal judges have also rejected efforts to require California to separate disputed ballots, highlighting the legal limits of federal intervention in elections administered by individual states.

The legal dispute is expected to continue after the midterms, with both sides facing pressure to demonstrate that election procedures protect eligible voters while preventing unlawful participation.

The latest indictments add to the growing number of federal cases involving alleged noncitizen voting. However, the prosecutions do not establish widespread noncitizen participation in California elections.

For now, federal prosecutors are continuing their investigation, while the defendants await further court proceedings.