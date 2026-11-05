The White House has been ridiculed for reminding Americans that Donald Trump is still president in an online public service announcement, after the sweeping Democratic victories that handed the opposition control of both chambers of Congress.

The official White House account posted an image of Trump glaring over the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on Wednesday, 4 November, alongside the message: 'PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT'.

'Thank you for your attention to this matter,' the post added, borrowing one of the president's familiar social media sign-offs.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. pic.twitter.com/Q1ZGYM7idV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 4, 2026

The reminder came hours after Republicans suffered heavy losses in the midterm elections, with Democrats reclaiming both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a major setback for Trump's second-term agenda.

White House Post Sparks Mockery

The message echoed an earlier post by White House communications director Steven Cheung, who also reminded Americans of Trump's position as the election results emerged. 'Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States. Still your President!' Cheung wrote.

The posts attracted ridicule from social media users, many of whom pointed to the Democrats' congressional victories.

'If you have to remind people you're the boss, you probably aren't,' one Instagram user commented.

Others were equally unimpressed. 'This is the first good laugh that I've had since that Blue tsunami last night. Thank you for this, we needed it,' one user wrote, while another asked: 'What stage of Grief is this?'

The White House's Facebook post also attracted a string of sarcastic reactions, including one particularly short response that appeared to capture the mood among Democratic supporters.

'Feeling blue?' Lubia Nadia commented.

Another user joked that the message brought back memories of Game of Thrones, referencing a scene in which King Joffrey is reminded that having to declare himself king does not necessarily make him powerful.

Others celebrated the election outcome, with one commenter writing: 'PSA: Checks and Balances are back.'

Trump Refuses To Take Responsibility For Losses

Trump has not publicly taken responsibility for the Republican defeats. In an interview shortly after midnight, he dismissed suggestions that the results represented a rejection of his presidency.

'I don't view it as a hit on me,' he said, claiming his administration had delivered 'the greatest two years in the history of the presidency'.

The president also suggested Republican candidates might have performed better if he had personally appeared on the ballot.

However, frustration was reportedly growing within the Republican Party. A Senate Republican official stated: 'We are beyond candidate quality. It's a bloodbath. Trump did this.'

The losses are particularly significant because Democrats will have greater power to investigate Trump's administration, block legislation and challenge his appointments.

The president has nevertheless indicated that he is willing to work with Democrats on certain issues, including immigration, although he has also threatened to use his veto power.

For now, the White House appears determined to remind Americans who occupies the Oval Office. Social media users, meanwhile, are more interested in what happens now that Republicans have lost control of Congress.