Federal investigators have linked Robin Patrick Martin, 67, to emails threatening Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members with treason arrests for voting in the US midterms. Martin appeared in federal court in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, 3 November, after being arrested the previous day.

The FBI alleges that an account using the name 'George Livingston' warned DSA members against casting ballots. The sender also claimed, without evidence, that the FBI would participate in the arrests.

Martin faces federal charges involving hoaxes and threatening mail, but no separate voter-intimidation charge appears in the criminal complaint.

The allegations emerged from an investigation into suspicious mailings to election officials that began in 2024. A new batch of threatening letters appeared ahead of the 3 November 2026 vote, many containing white powder.

Investigators said more than 700 mailings appeared to be associated with a common sender, although not all were intercepted or tested.

Alleged DSA Voting Threats Put Robin Patrick Martin Under Scrutiny

The FBI affidavit describes emails sent to DSA chapters from an account associated with the name 'George Livingston'. Some chapters were added without their consent to a group mailing list called 'DSALaugh'.

Investigators said earlier messages appeared to be attempts at humour, but an email dated 11 October contained explicit threats.

'We will be concentrating mainly on DSA members that attempt to vote, for arrest on November 3rd,' the message warned.

The sender also claimed that voting would constitute treason and that arrests would begin before or on Election Day.

The writer claimed to lead the 'United States Traitor Elimination Army', or USTEA, and suggested the organisation was working with the FBI. The email also claimed to possess a national roster of DSA members.

The criminal complaint provides no evidence that such a roster was obtained or that the supposed organisation had any law enforcement authority.

DSA voluntarily supplied relevant documents to postal inspectors on 26 October. The organisation said some suspicious envelopes carried a former DSA office address that it had stopped using in 2013. The affidavit identifies DSA as cooperating with investigators, not as participating in the alleged threats.

How the FBI Linked Martin to Hundreds of Threatening Letters

The FBI and US Postal Inspection Service traced the October mailings to postal processing centres in Oklahoma City, northern Texas and San Antonio. Intended recipients included state election boards, members of Congress from different parties, pollsters, media organisations and the FBI.

Some envelopes carried messages visible only under ultraviolet light. Others warned of violence around Election Day, including a claim that civil war was coming on 3 November. Investigators have not established that any such violence was being organised.

Tests of recovered powder identified flour or yeast, according to the FBI criminal complaint. However, investigators cautioned that not every envelope had been intercepted or fully tested.

Investigators obtained Google records showing that a prepaid phone number was listed as the recovery number for the email account. They also examined retail purchases, mobile-location data and postal surveillance footage.

The affidavit said those records linked a phone believed to belong to Martin and a car registered to him to locations associated with the mailings.

The filing also cited fingerprints found on a letter addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel. An examiner identified apparent handwriting similarities between envelopes mailed in 2024 and 2026, although a formal forensic comparison remained pending.

Federal Charges and the Next Hearing for Robin Patrick Martin

The criminal complaint, filed in the Western District of Oklahoma on 1 November, identifies two alleged offences. They involve conveying false or misleading information or hoaxes and mailing threatening communications.

The alleged DSA voting warnings form part of the investigation but are not charged separately as voter intimidation.

In a statement issued on 3 November, the Justice Department confirmed Martin's arrest and court appearance. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg condemned the threatening mailings, which officials said caused fear among public servants. The department emphasised that the charges remain allegations.

Martin appeared before US Magistrate Judge Shon Erwin in Oklahoma City following his arrest on 2 November. He was temporarily detained pending a hearing scheduled for 9 November, according to Reuters. His lawyers declined to comment on the allegations.

The investigation has also linked the recent mailings to threats reported during the 2024 presidential election. Those earlier letters expressed grievances about election integrity and repeated the false claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

The FBI alleges that Martin was responsible for communications sent during both election cycles.

The available court documents do not establish that anyone was prevented from voting because of the alleged DSA threats. Investigators' conclusions about the sender's identity and responsibility for the communications remain subject to examination in federal court.