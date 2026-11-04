Filipino American Rob Bonta secured re-election as California attorney general on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, just weeks after filing his 100th lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration, a milestone confirmed by California's Department of Justice. The Associated Press called the race on election night, confirming his victory over Republican challenger Michael Gates.

For context, Bonta has served as California's attorney general since April 2021, when Governor Gavin Newsom appointed him to replace Xavier Becerra. He won his first statewide election for the post in 2022. His latest campaign placed California's legal clashes with Washington among its defining issues.

Born in Quezon City, Philippines, Bonta immigrated to California with his family as an infant. According to his official biography, he became California's first attorney general of Filipino descent when he was sworn in on 23 April 2021. His re-election extends that tenure.

Bonta's Margin Over Gates and the Vote Count

Early returns put Bonta comfortably ahead of Gates, a former trial attorney and prosecutor. At 8.30pm on election night, Bonta held 63.6 per cent of the vote against Gates's 36.4 per cent. Those were Associated Press figures reported by the Daily Bruin.

The figures were only an early snapshot. A later AP-linked tally published by KQED showed Bonta at approximately 63.7 per cent and Gates at 36.2 per cent. California's Secretary of State says the final results will be certified by 11 December 2026.

Both candidates advanced from California's 2 June primary, where Bonta also led. Yet the general election was about more than keeping an incumbent in office. Voters were choosing who would represent California in its legal disputes with the federal government.

As attorney general, Bonta oversees state law enforcement and assists local prosecutors. His office also represents California in state and federal legal proceedings, including challenges to federal policies. That responsibility made his opposition to the Trump administration a central campaign theme.

Before becoming attorney general, Bonta spent eight years in the California State Assembly. He also worked as a deputy city attorney in San Francisco. His career, spanning local and statewide posts, has now brought him another term in one of California's most prominent legal offices.

Bonta's 100th Trump Lawsuit Targets ICE Courthouse Arrests

On 15 October 2026, California's Department of Justice announced Bonta's 100th lawsuit against the second Trump administration since 20 January 2025. The filing came just 21 months after Trump returned to the White House.

The case challenged Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in and around California state courthouses. Bonta's office argued that civil immigration arrests there discouraged victims and witnesses from attending hearings, hampering the state's justice system.

'Our justice system cannot function this way,' Bonta said in the department's announcement. He described the 100th court challenge as 'a sobering milestone', rather than a cause for celebration.

The lawsuit accused federal officials of exceeding their legal authority and violating constitutional protections. Those are allegations advanced by the state, not findings that every challenged action was unlawful. Likewise, 100 filings do not mean 100 courtroom victories.

California's justice department reported 30 civil immigration arrests at state courthouses in June and 28 in July. The agency said enforcement continued despite an earlier court ruling affecting ICE's directive.

The dispute was part of a wider legal campaign. Bonta's office has challenged federal actions involving funding for education, research, housing and healthcare, alongside immigration enforcement and constitutional rights.

According to CalMatters, California filed 123 lawsuits against the federal government during Trump's entire first term. Bonta's 100-lawsuit milestone took just 21 months of the president's second term.

Gates proposed another emphasis for the office. According to his campaign statements, he wanted greater support for local governments, more efficient spending and increased funding for local law enforcement. His platform focused more directly on policing and the use of state resources.

Neither campaign had responded to the Daily Bruin's requests for comment by its publication deadline.

Meanwhile, Bonta's October lawsuit remains a separate legal challenge to federal immigration enforcement. Filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California, it seeks to stop ICE's disputed courthouse enforcement practices.