Donald Trump said he was 'a little bit surprised' by Republicans' midterm losses, then emphasised his ability to reject legislation as Democrats prepared to take control of both chambers of Congress.

His response to the 3 November election combined disappointment, criticism of Republican candidates and an offer to work with the incoming majorities. It also delivered a clear warning: winning Congress would not give Democrats unrestricted power to enact their agenda.

The results set up divided government for the final two years of Trump's presidency. Democrats will gain the ability to challenge his legislative priorities and investigate his administration when the new Congress takes office.

From Campaign Crowds to a Veto Warning

In an election-night television interview, Trump pointed to the large crowds at his campaign rallies as he discussed results that fell short of his expectations. He suggested that enthusiasm for him had not translated into enough support for Republican candidates.

He also posted an image of a red cap bearing the word 'VETO', turning a presidential power into his immediate public response to the changing balance in Washington. While expressing willingness to negotiate with Democrats, he made clear that he could veto their legislation and return it to Congress with his objections.

'They'll send over things that are insane and I'll veto them,' Trump said, presenting rejection of Democratic proposals as a possible precursor to negotiations.

Trump Points to Candidates and Fuel Costs

Trump's explanation for the defeat included dissatisfaction with Republican candidates. He rejected the idea that their losses should be treated as a direct verdict on him because he had not personally appeared on the ballot.

That response followed weeks in which he had urged supporters to vote as though he were running. The election nevertheless delivered Democratic gains in areas Republicans had expected to defend, including states Trump carried in 2024.

The president also acknowledged the political cost of higher petrol prices during the Iran conflict. He argued that voters supported his approach to Iran but were less willing to bear the immediate financial consequences.

That was Trump's assessment of the electorate, rather than proof that fuel prices alone determined the outcome. He continued to defend the military campaign while acknowledging that its economic effects had contributed to an uncomfortable election night.

What His Veto Can Actually Do

A presidential veto can prevent a bill passed by Congress from becoming law. However, it is not absolute: Congress can override it with a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

Winning ordinary majorities therefore does not automatically give Democrats the votes needed to overcome presidential opposition. Passing legislation and securing its enactment remain separate hurdles, leaving room for negotiations, compromises or prolonged disputes.

Investigations Remain a Separate Challenge

Democrats' victory also creates difficulties that cannot be resolved simply by rejecting bills. Party leaders have signalled plans to investigate administration officials and examine Trump family business interests.

The distinction matters: veto authority concerns legislation presented to the president. Congressional scrutiny presents a separate political and institutional challenge. Trump's warning establishes his negotiating position, but it does not erase the consequences of losing congressional control.