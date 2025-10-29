Cameron Norrie pulled off one of the biggest wins of his career as he sent top seed Carlos Alcaraz crashing out of the 2025 Paris Masters with a stunning 4–6, 6–3, 6–4 comeback victory.

The Brit battled back after dropping the opening set to knock out the world No 1 and end Alcaraz's 17-match winning streak at ATP Masters events.

The Spaniard, who received a first-round bye, looked in control early on before his game unravelled under pressure. Norrie held his nerve in the deciding set to seal a famous win and book his place in the last 16.

'This win is so big for me,' Norrie said afterwards. 'I lost in the first round of qualifying here last year. Coming back from my injury, I've just tried to enjoy my tennis again, and tonight I really did that.'

A Comeback to Remember

Norrie, ranked 31st in the world, overcame a slow start before turning the match around with relentless consistency and determination.

Alcaraz, usually known for his poise and precision, hit a staggering 54 unforced errors as his form deserted him in the closing stages.

It was a sweet moment for Norrie, who missed the latter half of 2024 with a left forearm injury that forced him to withdraw from the US Open and struggle for rhythm earlier this season.

He had also been beaten in straight sets by Alcaraz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, making this revenge all the more satisfying.

'He's probably the most confident player in the world right now, along with Jannik Sinner,' Norrie said. 'I had to stay tough, keep going for more, and believe I could win. I'm really pleased with how I handled it.'

The Walk That Changed Everything

Norrie credited a pre-match chat with his coach for helping him rediscover the calm he needed to serve out the match against the world No 1.

'I actually went for a walk with my coach this morning,' he revealed. 'We talked about serving for a match because I'd felt tight in my first-round win over Sebastian Baez.

'I told myself I deserved to be in this moment. I wanted to be here. That mindset really helped — it was a nice walk and a very important one.'

That mental reset appeared to work wonders, as Norrie closed out the victory with composure and belief.

What's Next for Norrie

The Brit now turns his attention to the third round, where he will face either Arthur Rinderknech or Valentin Vacherot.

Norrie holds a 3–0 head-to-head record over France's Rinderknech, who recently finished runner-up at the Shanghai Masters, while he has never faced Monaco's Vacherot, a Basel wildcard who lost in the first round to Taylor Fritz.

Victory would see Norrie reach the quarter-finals of a Masters 1000 event for the first time this season — a remarkable turnaround after a year blighted by injury and inconsistency.

Alcaraz Left Stunned by Shock Exit

For Alcaraz, it was a night to forget. The Spaniard admitted he was 'disappointed' with his level after an error-strewn display that could cost him his world No 1 ranking.

'I'm really disappointed about my level,' Alcaraz told reporters.

His position at the top of the ATP rankings is now under threat from Italy's Jannik Sinner, who can overtake him by winning the Paris title.

As for Norrie, his hard-fought triumph may prove a turning point in what has been a turbulent season. After months of frustration, the Brit finally looks back to his resilient best — and ready to take on the world's elite once again.