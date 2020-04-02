Prince William and Kate Middleton have been spending quality time with their children at their country home in Norfolk as all of their public engagements stand cancelled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the couple has not forgotten their royal duties and stay informed about the current situation via telephone calls and digital mediums.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton had a telephonic conversation with the staff at Queen's Hospital Burton and University Hospital Monklands in Lanarkshire's Airdrie. They have been dealing with the increasing cases of COVID-19 illness, reports Hello.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge had earlier also expressed their gratitude to the healthcare staff by paying a visit to London Ambulance Service 111 call centre in Croydon, south-west London, last month. The couple practised social distancing norms and sanitised their hands before meeting the staff who have witnessed a significant increase in the number of calls from the public since the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

"Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most," the Duke of Cambridge captioned the pictures of their visit on Instagram.

The 37-year-old had also requested the public to donate to the National Emergencies Trust, to help local charities support anyone suffering hardship as a result of the closure of several companies in the wake of the virus.

Last week, the couple shared pictures of them working from their royal country home- Anmer Hall, with the caption: "Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time."

Apart from fulfilling royal duties, Kate Middleton has been spending most of her time tutoring her children- Prince George, six and Princess Charlotte, four, while taking out time for one-year-old Prince Louis's playdate as well, reports The Sun.

"Kate is leading on most of the teaching. She spends time every day doing something with them. But William is also rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck in as well," a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, William's father Prince Charles, first in the line of succession to the British throne, has completed his quarantine period after testing positive for the virus.