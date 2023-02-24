Royal expert Camilla Tominey said that Prince William and Kate Middleton would have to accommodate Prince Harry if he decides to attend King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

The British journalist said that His Majesty will be too busy to look after his youngest son while he is in the U.K. This means that the Prince and Princess of Wales will have to ensure that the duke is protected and comfortable.

She explained in a video posted on the Telegraph, "The royals have to look as though they are accommodating him into the royal fold, he gets enveloped into their security arrangements for the big bank holiday weekend so he can't complain that he hasn't got security."

Tominey added, "I think it will probably be beholden on the Prince and Princess of Wales to extend some sort of hand of friendship, which is going to be difficult, but it's the King's big weekend. He is going to be otherwise engaged in matters involving gold state coaches and crowns, his wife is also being crowned."

She said that with King Charles III being busy, it would then be up to Prince William and Kate Middleton "to kind of look as accommodating as they did" during the funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. They invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join them to look at the floral tributes for Her Majesty outside Windsor Castle. They also greeted the waiting crowd. Their appearance surprised royal followers who were glad to see the Fab Four reunited.

However, Buckingham Palace has yet to reveal the guest list for the coronation and confirm if King Charles III has invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple has also yet to confirm their attendance at the ceremony, which will take place in London's Westminster Abbey.

Coincidentally, the event also falls on the fourth birthday of their son Archie. Other royal experts have said that the former working royals may choose not to attend the coronation in exchange for celebrating their child's milestone in California. Prince Harry has also told ITV's Tom Bradby during a promotional interview for "Spare" that he is uncertain if he will be invited.