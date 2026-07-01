Money-saving expert Martin Lewis says he is 'losing this battle' against AI-generated scams that use his face, voice, and name to trick people into fake investment schemes. He warned that victims continue to lose significant sums despite years of campaigning to stop fraudulent advertisements appearing online.

A Message That Broke Him

Earlier this month, Lewis revealed that he received an email from an elderly disabled woman who had lost her life savings after investing in a fake scheme that appeared to carry his endorsement. Speaking about the message, he said it left him in tears.

Lewis said he has spent years helping victims of online fraud, but the growing number of AI-generated scam advertisements has made the problem increasingly difficult to combat.

The Scale of the Problem

Lewis founded MoneySavingExpert in 2003 and sold the website in 2012. He has repeatedly said that he does not appear in advertisements promoting financial products, and has even added a reminder to his social media profile warning people that any advert featuring him is likely to be fraudulent.

Despite those efforts, AI-generated videos and images falsely showing Lewis continue to circulate online. According to Lewis, criminals have used his identity in scam advertisements linked to investment fraud worth tens of millions of pounds.

Lewis has described the people behind the scams as organised crime groups that use sophisticated marketing techniques to deceive members of the public.

Years of Waiting for Action

Lewis was among the campaigners who pushed for fraudulent advertising to be included in the UK's Online Safety Act, which is intended to place greater responsibility on technology companies to tackle scam adverts on their platforms.

However, Lewis said implementation has been slower than expected. He has also written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer alongside consumer group Which?, calling for stronger enforcement against online scam advertising. Lewis said he has not yet received a response.

What He Wants Instead

Lewis has called for technology platforms to verify advertisers before allowing them to publish financial advertisements. He has also urged ministers to introduce stronger penalties for platforms that fail to remove scam adverts and to consider compensation for victims who lose money through fraudulent promotions.

He has also suggested that people who were shown scam advertisements should be notified once those adverts are identified and removed.

The Human Cost

Lewis said the financial losses are only part of the damage caused by these scams. He said many victims contact him believing he personally endorsed the fraudulent investments before later discovering they had been deceived.

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According to Lewis, many victims describe feelings of shame and self-blame after losing their savings, even though they were targeted by sophisticated criminal networks using AI-generated content.

Lewis said he will continue campaigning for stronger action against online fraud, arguing that technology companies and policymakers must do more to prevent scam advertisements from reaching the public.