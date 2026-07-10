The biggest piece of US crypto legislation in years is stuck in the Senate, and industry insiders now say the whole thing hinges on one unresolved question: ethics. According to figures close to the talks, a deal on ethics rules is the key that would unlock the rest of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, with other sticking points expected to fall into place once that fight is settled.

The bill would set the ground rules for how crypto is regulated in America, dividing oversight between the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission, and giving companies the legal certainty they have long demanded. It cleared the House of Representatives in 2025 and passed the Senate Banking Committee, but it has stalled in the full Senate, where it needs 60 votes and, with them, a significant number of Democrats.

Why Ethics Is the Sticking Point

At the centre of the deadlock is a Democrat-backed demand to bar senior government officials, including the president, from holding business ties to the crypto sector. Several lawmakers have said they will not vote for a final bill without such limits, which makes the ethics provision the gate through which everything else must pass.

The politics are delicate because President Trump and his family have extensive crypto interests, and the ethics language is aimed squarely at that kind of conflict. Negotiators have floated specific fixes, such as letting state attorneys general sue over ethics violations, but progress has slowed to a crawl, and a tentative version of that idea fell apart last month when Senate Republicans and White House officials backed away from it.

What Industry Participants Are Saying

The view from the industry is that ethics is the one true blocker, as the post below captures.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 For the Clarity Act to advance, "an ethics agreement is the key to unlocking the rest of the negotiations", Eleanor Terrett reports 👀



"If we can get ethics, the rest of the bill will come together," according to industry participants 🚀 pic.twitter.com/FsAgjqdY6m — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 9, 2026

Multiple industry participants told the outlet Crypto In America that once ethics is resolved, other obstacles, including law-enforcement objections and disagreements over the Agriculture Committee's text, become far less likely to stand in the way of a final deal. The blunt summary from several of them was that if ethics can be settled, the rest of the bill will come together.

That optimism carries a heavy caveat, however. Little is known about the precise compromise Democrats are now pursuing, and the failure of the earlier attempt shows how quickly a workable idea can collapse under political pressure.

A Narrow Window and a Fresh Draft

Read more 'You're Lucky I'm President': Trump Says Biden Crypto Crackdown Collapsed After 'Getting Killed' 'You're Lucky I'm President': Trump Says Biden Crypto Crackdown Collapsed After 'Getting Killed'

Time is the enemy of the bill. A new, unified version merging the work of the Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees could be released as soon as next week, according to people briefed on the negotiations, reportedly with more than 70 pages of new text and a greater emphasis on consumer protections. Its backers hope it can reach the Senate floor as early as the week of 20 July.

Even so, the draft has not yet won the Democratic support it needs, and the White House has not signed off on the merged text or joined the most recent talks. Beyond ethics, negotiators still have to resolve questions over federal preemption and over who will fill vacant seats on the SEC and CFTC, with each side blaming the other for the impasse over nominees.

What It Means for the Crypto Industry

For crypto businesses, the stakes are commercial as much as political. The CLARITY Act promises the regulated status that would let firms operate, list tokens, and attract institutional money with far less legal risk, and every month of delay prolongs the uncertainty that has dogged the sector for years. One bright spot for the industry was a signal of support for the bill's protections for software developers, a priority for the decentralised finance sector.

The realistic runway is short. The Senate has only a handful of working weeks before its summer break, after which attention shifts to the autumn midterm campaign, and any Senate-passed bill would still need approval from a fractious House and a signature from the president. Industry participants may be right that ethics is the key, but with the calendar closing in, the lock has yet to turn.