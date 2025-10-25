Keith Urban is finally speaking out after weeks of online speculation about his viral song lyric change and rumoured infidelity following his split from Nicole Kidman.

Speculations began when fans noticed another lyric change in Urban's 2017 hit The Fighter, inspired by his marriage to Kidman. In an early tour performance, Urban replaced the line 'When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the figther' with 'When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player.'

The change, directed toward his bandmate Maggie Baugh, quickly fueled rumours of a romantic connection between the two. But these claims will finally be explained.

Keith Urban Responds to Cheating Rumors After Viral Lyric Change

The country superstar, 57, addressed the growing chatter during the final stop of his High and Alive World Tour in Nashville, where he bluntly shut down theories that his onstage lyric changes were 'messages' about his divorce.

In several viral concert clips from fans, Urban was also changing the emotional final lyric of You'll Think of Me from 'but you'll think of me' to a more pointed 'but I bet you think about me.'

According to USA Today, while performing the 2002 hit, Urban told the crowd, 'This song, I've sang it this way a long time. Stop reading...into it'. The Grammy winner appeared visibly frustrated, but determined to clear the air as speculation over his personal life intensified online.

While many interpreted the change as a response to heartbreak, Urban insisted lyric swapping isn't new and had nothing to do with recent events, especially as social media dubs some of his tour moments as 'crash outs' and 'post-breakup performances.'

To support his clarification, Baugh's country singer friend, Alexandra Kay, came to the rescue to defend both artists. On October 22, Kay shared that she's 'heartbroken' over 'insane' media scrutiny amid rumours that Baugh is a third party to Urban's divorce with Kidman.

'I know that's absolutely not true. She's a good friend of mine, she has a boyfriend, and she has nothing to do with that whole relationship,' referring to Baugh's involvement in the recently divorced pair. Kay added that she felt 'sad for everybody involved' as the online gossip becomes invasive.

The country singer stated that she's praying for peace for Baugh, Kidman, and Urban, and for 'everybody to have their privacy.'

Baugh has yet to release an official statement amid rumours of her link to Urban.

The Truth Behind Urban and Kidman's Divorce

Urban's response comes just weeks after Kidman filed for divorce in Tennessee's Davidson County Circuit Court, marking the end of their nearly 20-year marriage.

Following the announcement, fans have analyzed every onstage move and lyric change from Urban, interpreting his performances as 'heartbreak or guilt.' Sources close to the singer, however, say that the interpretations are being exaggerated.

Neither Urban nor Kidman has publicly discussed the reason for their divorce, and both have continued their respective work commitments. However, insiders are saying that while Kidman is continuing her thriving career after being spotted filming in Australia, Urban is feeling 'lonely and miserable' as he continues his tour.