Cardi B on Friday responded to her fans amid divorce from her husband Offset. The "WAP" rapper, revealed that she is "not hurt" about her separation in an Instagram Live video.

"I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it. I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear," Cardi B, 27, said to her fans who seemed to be concerned about her divorce from her husband of nearly three years.

"This time, I wasn't crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s— that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating," she said, before refuting rumours that Offset is having a baby with another women. "I'm seeing people [saying] 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f—— complete lie," the Grammy winner added: "No, that's bull—."

On why she opted for a divorce, Cardi said: "I just got tired of f—— arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people."

The rapper also came down heavily on people who accused her of filing for divorce "for clout", People magazine reports.

Meanwhile, her friend Lizzo has showed her support to Cardi. The latter took to her Instagram Stories to show off a gorgeous bouquet of flowers sent by Lizzo, following her divorce news.

"Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all of your successes this summer—know you are loved and are love," the sweet note by Lizzo read. The pop star also hinted at the fact that she and Cardi may be working on upcoming music together, signing off with: "P.S. I'm sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!"

Cardi can be heard thanking her friend for the thoughtful gesture in the video. "Isn't Lizzo, like, the nicest person in the world? Look what she sent me? She is just a beautiful-ass person. I just love her so much. These are so pretty," Cardi said.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed for divorce from Offset, her husband of nearly three years at an Atlanta courthouse in Georgia on Tuesday.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper sought primary physical as well as legal custody of their two-year-old daughter Kulture. The rapper also sought child support from her estranged husband and an equitable division of all marital assets.

However, she reportedly had the legal documents amended on Wednesday, as she wants to amicably co-parent with Offset. She is also not seeking spousal support or child support from Offset whom she married in 2017. Offset is yet to file a response to Cardi's divorce filing.