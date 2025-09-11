Spanish tennis star and current world number one Carlos Alcaraz has found himself in the spotlight once again, this time off the court. His dating life has drawn fresh attention with confirmation that he is now seeing American model Brooks Nader. The news came on 10 September 2025 from Brooks' sister, Grace Ann Nader, who told press at a New York Fashion Week (NYFW) event: 'The rumours are true'.

The development comes just days after Brooks publicly denied links to Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner and amid lingering curiosity around previous rumours involving Alcaraz and British star Emma Raducanu.

Brooks Nader and Carlos Alcaraz: Confirmed

Brooks, 28, was initially linked to world number two Sinner after being spotted in a suite at the US Open earlier this month. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on 2 September, Brooks jokingly deflected questions, hinting she had not been watching Sinner play, as some assumed, but rather Alcaraz.

Now, her sister Grace Ann has confirmed the two are seeing each other, describing Alcaraz, 22, as 'the man of the hour' during an interview at the Raising Cane's NYFW Show. Although the exact status of their relationship was described in loose terms, Grace Ann confirmed that Alcaraz had already met two of Brooks' three sisters, Mary Holland Nader, 26, and Sarah Jane Nader, 23. Grace Ann added that she herself has yet to meet the tennis star, but was eager to do so.

Previous Speculation and Links to Raducanu

Earlier this year, fans speculated about a possible romantic connection between Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, but both denied any relationship beyond friendship. The two were spotted together at multiple events, including playing mixed doubles together at the US Open, which led fans to create their own theories. However, Raducanu clarified in interviews that they remained close friends, with no romantic involvement.

Confusion escalated when Brooks was seen at the US Open, prompting assumptions she was supporting Sinner. However, she later clarified that she had been watching Alcaraz play against France's Arthur Rinderknech, not Sinner.

Who Is Brooks Nader?

Brooks Nader is a model who gained widespread recognition after winning the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swim Search and appearing on Dancing with the Stars. Born in Louisiana, she later married advertising executive Billy Haire, though the marriage ended prior to her appearance on DWTS. She was then linked to her dance partner, Gleb Shevchenko, though that relationship also ended in April 2025.

She remains active in the fashion and media space and recently took part in promotional events during NYFW. It was during one of those appearances that her sister confirmed the relationship with Alcaraz.

Alcaraz's Career and Private Life

Alcaraz recently clinched his sixth Grand Slam title at the 2025 US Open, defeating Sinner in four sets and reclaiming the world number one ranking. Amidst his meteoric rise, he has spoken candidly about the challenges of dating while navigating a demanding tennis career.

In July 2024, Alcaraz told The Sunday Times that he was single and open to meeting someone, though he noted the difficulties of doing so in his line of work. He also described his close bond with his family, saying he still lives with his parents and siblings in Spain. According to him, returning home after a tournament, win or lose, is what matters most.

What's Next?

Since his US Open win, Alcaraz has made several media appearances, including The Today Show, where he shared the spotlight with women's champion Aryna Sabalenka. During the broadcast, Sabalenka mistakenly called him 'Jannik', prompting laughter from both players.

Alcaraz also surprised fans by debuting a platinum blond hairstyle just days after sporting a buzz cut during the tournament.

As for his relationship with Brooks, things appear to be progressing, with family introductions already underway. However, Brooks has yet to confirm the romance herself, and no statement has been released from Alcaraz's camp.