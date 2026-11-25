All remaining hostages were rescued from a supermarket in Cartagena on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, after authorities linked the siege to a failed robbery involving an armoured cash transport vehicle. President Abelardo de la Espriella said one hostage-taker had been killed during the operation.

The siege began on Tuesday at an Éxito supermarket in the city's La Castellana neighbourhood. Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that approximately 30 people were initially believed to have been taken hostage, with ten released before the rescue operation.

However, Colombian newspaper El Espectador subsequently reported that 43 people had been freed. The figures differ considerably, and IBTimes UK cannot independently establish how many people were initially held or how the conflicting totals were reached.

Colombia Supermarket Siege Linked to Failed Armoured Vehicle Robbery

President Abelardo de la Espriella said the Cartagena supermarket siege followed an unsuccessful robbery involving an armoured cash transport vehicle. He said it was not an attack organised by an armed rebel group and dismissed suggestions that guerrilla or paramilitary organisations were responsible.

The siege began on Tuesday at an Éxito supermarket in Cartagena's La Castellana neighbourhood.

The Colombian government said protecting the hostages was its priority. Grupo Éxito, which operates the supermarket, said it was following the guidance of the authorities managing the emergency, according to El Espectador.

¡Sanos y a salvo! En una operación de filigrana, nuestros comandos de la Policía Nacional en coordinación con las @FuerzasMilCol lograron rescatar a las personas que permanecían secuestradas al interior de un almacén de cadena en Cartagena.



¡Dios bendiga a nuestros comandos,… pic.twitter.com/SbSGWZyd9k — Policía de Colombia (@PoliciaColombia) November 25, 2026

Authorities have not publicly detailed the evidence linking the attempted robbery to the siege in the reports cited.

The siege took place around the tenth anniversary of Colombia's peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), signed in November 2016. The agreement ended FARC's insurgency, although dissident factions and other criminal organisations remain active in parts of the country.

Colombia Supermarket Siege Ends With All Remaining Hostages Rescued

De la Espriella announced the outcome in a video published on social media, praising the combined efforts of Colombia's National Police and Armed Forces.

'All the hostages were rescued,' the president said, according to AFP reporting published by CBS News. He also confirmed that one hostage-taker had been killed.

El Espectador separately reported that four suspects had been detained, attributing the information to the authorities after the crisis ended. The reports cited do not provide further details about the suspects or any charges.

During the standoff, Jacob Perez said his son, who worked at the supermarket, had not left work and was not answering his phone.

'He didn't leave work and he's not answering his phone,' Perez told AFP.

The security incident also disrupted transport in Cartagena, a Caribbean port city known for its historic centre, beach resorts and cruise tourism. Reuters reported that Rafael Núñez International Airport temporarily suspended landings in connection with the incident, before they later resumed.

After the rescue, attention turned to the welfare of those freed. Cartagena Mayor Dumek Turbay Paz publicly thanked National Police Director General Jesús Alejandro Barrera for his institution's contribution to the operation.

The mayor said the hostages were unharmed and would be reunited with relatives before undergoing medical assessments. The reports cited do not clarify whether anyone required treatment or give further details about the assessments.