President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan Claiming Age Clarity Act into law on Friday, 20 November 2026, granting the Social Security Administration one year to overhaul its descriptions of retirement claiming ages in print and online.

Introduced in September 2025 by Pennsylvania Republican Representative Lloyd Smucker and Virginia Democratic Representative Don Beyer, the legislation cleared both the House of Representatives and the Senate by unanimous consent earlier this autumn.

Backed by AARP and supported by a 2023 University of Southern California study showing that plain language improves financial decision-making, the reform seeks to curb early claims, following 53 per cent of 2025 retirees accepting reduced checks. However, the law leaves the projected 2032 funding shortfall, which NewsNation notes threatens a 22 per cent benefit cut, unaddressed.

How the Law Renames Social Security Claiming Ages

The Social Security Administration will replace 'full retirement age' with 'standard monthly benefit age'. The agency will use 'minimum monthly benefit age' for 62, currently called 'early eligibility age'. At age 70, it will use 'maximum monthly benefit age' instead of 'delayed retirement credit'.

The law does not change either the age at which people can begin collecting retirement benefits or the amount they receive. For retirement benefits, 62 is the earliest claiming age, and 70 yields the highest monthly payment. For those born in 1960 or later, the full retirement age remains 67.

'This law will make it easier for Americans who have worked hard their entire lives to make informed decisions about their Social Security retirement benefits,' Smucker said in a statement.

What Researchers Found About Social Security Labels

A 2023 study led by researchers at the University of Southern California found that people who saw simpler labels understood the rules better and were slightly less likely to claim than those shown the earlier terms. The researchers concluded that wording could influence retirement decisions and, in turn, financial security.

Social Security Administration data indicate that about 53% of people awarded retirement benefits in 2025 received reduced payments because they claimed early. The optimal age to claim varies by individual circumstances. AARP endorsed the bill, and the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget called it a 'good first step' towards helping workers make better-informed decisions.

How Claiming Age Affects Monthly Social Security Payments

A worker's earnings history and the age at which they start collecting benefits determine their retirement benefit. According to Social Security Administration figures, a retiree eligible for £764.54 ($1,000) a month at 67 would receive £535.18 ($700) a month by claiming at 62, a 30% reduction. Waiting until 70 would increase the monthly payment to £948.03 ($1,240), a 24% increase over the amount payable at 67.

The agency's June 2026 figures show that retired workers aged 62 received an average monthly benefit of £1,109.73 ($1,451.50). The average was £1,557.76 ($2,037.51) for those aged 67 and £1,731.67 ($2,264.98) for those aged 70. These averages group recipients by age in June, regardless of when they first claimed. The £764.54 ($1,000) example illustrates how one retiree's payment would vary with the age at which they began collecting.

The Act focuses on how the agency explains its claims decisions. It contains no measures to address the projected funding gap. According to NewsNation, retirees could face a 22% reduction in benefits by late 2032 if Congress does not act.