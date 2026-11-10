A secret armoured vault has been uncovered behind a concealed wall at former Paraguayan president Santiago Peña's mansion, as prosecutors investigate his links to lender Ueno Bank. Investigators followed an informant's tip to the San Bernardino property but failed to open a second steel door. The vault's contents remain entirely unknown to investigators and prosecutors.

Informant Tip Led Police to Hidden Chamber

On 8 November, investigators located an entrance concealed behind a wall.

Technicians told El País the system was made in Israel. It reportedly used fingerprint and iris recognition, digital codes and physical keys. Prosecutors considered whether Peña's wife, Leticia Ocampos, could unlock it. A controlled explosion was discussed, but a swimming pool above the vault posed structural risks.

The Ueno Bank Loans

Peña obtained two Ueno Bank loans on 13 May 2024, totalling 3.548 billion Paraguayan guaraníes, approximately $577,000 (£430,000) at the current exchange rate, or about $473,000 (£353,000) at the May 2024 rate. ABC Color reported that the $300,000 (£224,000) loan helped finance construction, while 1.3 billion guaraníes was used to establish a 1.5 billion-guaraní certificate of deposit.

The dollar loan required monthly repayments of 55 million guaraníes over 48 months. The second carried six instalments of 239.1 million guaraníes, around six times Peña's gross monthly presidential salary. Combined repayments were 294.1 million guaraníes during the first six months. The loans alone do not establish wrongdoing.

Inside Peña's Luxury Mansion

The property covers 5,012 square metres, with 1,015 built. El País reported a 23-month construction period beginning after Peña took office in August 2023. However, ABC Color separately said the building itself was completed in seven months under a 23-month contract signed with Gómez Abente S.A. on 17 October 2023.

The property was declared at 7.75 billion guaraníes, approximately $1.09 million (£813,000). Real estate sources estimated its market value at nearly $2 million (£1.49 million). Peña included it in his asset declaration after ABC Color's January 2025 reporting. He sold his Ueno Holding shares in 2025.

Ueno Bank Collapse Widens Investigation

Ueno said public-sector deposits exceeded $800 million (£597 million). Paraguay's Social Security Institute (IPS) separately disclosed approximately $355 million (£265 million) in Ueno deposits and term placements. These figures represent public-sector exposure, not sums proven stolen or lost.

On 9 November, prosecutors searched Ueno Casa de Bolsa and recovered shredded papers, including fragments of a due-diligence report that appeared to refer to Peña. Their contents and relevance remain unestablished. Further searches on 9 November involved properties linked to Peña, former central bank chief Carlos Carvallo and Vinanzas S.A., linked to Grupo Vázquez. Authorities seized documents and electronic devices and sought international help to trace assets.

Peña Removed From Office Amid Charges

The Senate impeached and removed Peña on 6 November, and Vice-President Pedro Alliana succeeded him. Authorities placed Peña under house arrest following his removal. A judge ordered pre-trial detention at a military facility on 7 November. Prosecutors accuse him of breach of trust as an alleged instigator and administration for personal gain as an alleged perpetrator. He denies wrongdoing. Investigators have not established that the vault contains evidence linked to Ueno.