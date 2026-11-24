A former vicar accused of having sex with a vulnerable parishioner in a rocking chair has been banned from ministry for life. A church tribunal found the Rev Dr Johnny Douglas, 51, guilty of misconduct following proceedings concerning his relationships with women in Kent, England.

Douglas, who served at St Paul's Swanley, was accused of exploiting a woman who initially approached him for 'spiritual support' while his marriage was breaking down. The tribunal also examined allegations of emotional and financial abuse towards his former wife, Julie.

The clergyman denied having sexual intimacy with the parishioner, despite messages exchanged between them referring to an alleged encounter involving a rocking chair.

Vicar Accused of Exploiting Vulnerable Parishioner

Ordained as a deacon in 2011 and a priest in 2012, Douglas became vicar of St Paul's Swanley in 2018. His ministry was initially regarded as successful, with the tribunal acknowledging that congregations had grown under his leadership.

Behind closed doors, however, his marriage was deteriorating.

The tribunal heard that Douglas subjected his wife to emotional and financial abuse, including making 'vexatious' complaints to her employer and a charity where she served as a trustee.

Julie moved out of their marital home towards the end of 2021, despite reportedly wanting to save their marriage.

Between April 2022 and December 2023, Douglas developed an inappropriate and sometimes intimate relationship with a vulnerable parishioner identified in proceedings only as XY.

She described an alleged encounter between them as their 'rocking chair togetherness', recalling the experience as 'very beautiful and delicious'.

Douglas disputed the sexual nature of their relationship, maintaining that the messages referred to the pair sitting together at a party.

The tribunal also heard that XY became suspicious about Douglas's relationship with another local woman. When she confronted him at the vicarage, she reportedly discovered the other woman hiding underneath a desk.

Vicar Handed Lifetime Ban Following Misconduct Findings

Douglas and his wife finalised their divorce in 2024. Months later, the Bishop of Rochester suspended him, with parishioners advised against maintaining contact with the clergyman.

The tribunal subsequently established misconduct on two counts involving his treatment of his former wife and his exploitation of XY's vulnerability.

It imposed prohibition for life, a disciplinary penalty reserved for circumstances warranting permanent rather than temporary exclusion from ministry.

For Julie, the consequences extended well beyond the collapse of her marriage.

'The breakdown of my marriage had a profound effect upon every aspect of my life. In a relatively short period, I lost my husband, my home, my role as a clergy spouse and the church community in which I had lived and served for many years,' she said.

She also described losing her sense of security and facing repeated attacks on her professional standing and personal integrity.

XY told the tribunal that the experience left her isolated, anxious and struggling to trust others, particularly people occupying positions of leadership.

She described losing weight and withdrawing from the church community in Hextable, without being able to explain her departure to others.

'As a result of the Respondent's insistence that we kept our relationship a secret, I had no one to confide in or talk to and therefore no one to seek help or support from.'