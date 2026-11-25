A man and his dog were swept into the surf at Cannon Beach, Oregon, during hazardous coastal conditions, after authorities had warned of dangerous waves. Footage shared by WeatherNation shows the pair being pulled into the water as waves surge towards beachside stairs. Both eventually make it out, but the incident has raised questions about the risks of approaching the shoreline during king tides and powerful swells.

In the recording, the man is standing near the stairs with his dog on a lead. He appears to be holding a takeaway drink as the water approaches. The dog is pulled into the surf first, followed by the man, who loses his footing and is pushed into the water near the steps. Both eventually get out by reaching another set of stairs.

DRAMATIC VIDEO: New video out of Cannon Beach, OR shows the dramatic moment a man and his dog were swept away by a sneaker wave today as King Tides roared in.



Authorities say police cited the man for driving on the ocean shore earlier on Tuesday as the man indicated he wanted a… pic.twitter.com/sLT7YOC3kr — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) November 25, 2026

WeatherNation reported that the incident happened on Tuesday, several hours after police had reportedly cited the man for driving along the ocean shore. According to the report, officers had warned him about the dangerous conditions after he said he wanted a closer view of the waves.

Police later received a report of a person and their dog being swept away and identified the individual as the same man. Police initially reported no injuries, but a fire district captain later said the man had mild hypothermia.

'Dog or Coffee?': Video Triggers Criticism Online

The footage prompted a wave of reactions on X, with many users questioning the man's apparent decision to remain close to the water despite the rough surf.

Some commenters focused on the drink he appeared to be holding during the incident. One user remarked that he seemed to be holding onto his coffee more tightly than his dog, while another jokingly asked whether he had prioritised the animal or his beverage.

Others were less amused, criticising the man's judgement and expressing concern for the dog's safety. One commenter argued that he should not be responsible for a pet, while another said the animal should be taken away from him.

The reactions were largely directed at the man's apparent proximity to the water and the risks faced by his dog. However, the footage alone does not establish everything that happened before or after the recording, and the comments represent individual opinions rather than verified findings about the man's treatment of his pet.

King Tides Raise Concerns Along Oregon Coast

The incident occurred as authorities were warning visitors about hazardous conditions along the Oregon coastline during the year's king tides.

In a report published by The Oregonian, officials described a combination of unusually high tides and powerful ocean swells that were expected to affect coastal communities from Monday through Friday. Offshore waves were forecast to reach more than 40 feet, prompting concerns about the safety of people visiting beaches.

The warnings were serious enough that Netarts-Oceanside Fire District Chief Jeff McBrayer said his department was unlikely to send water rescue teams into the surf during the most dangerous conditions. He suggested that people caught in the water might have to rely on getting themselves to safety.

McBrayer also warned that the combination of cold ocean temperatures and powerful waves could leave people with very little time to survive after being swept away.

Another concern is the risk of sneaker waves. These powerful surges can travel unexpectedly far up the beach, catching visitors who may believe they are standing at a safe distance. Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District Captain Koa Lyu told The Oregonian that the ocean's unpredictability means even people familiar with the coastline can be caught off guard.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson Mike Baden advised visitors to observe the conditions from elevated locations, follow official closures and avoid exposed areas such as rocks, jetties and driftwood.

The advice from authorities is to keep away from the shoreline during dangerous conditions and watch the ocean from a safe vantage point. The Cannon Beach footage illustrates why those warnings matter: a wave can reach people far more quickly than they expect, turning an ordinary beach visit into a potentially life-threatening situation.