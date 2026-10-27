Colombian rapper Chelo Hop's Israeli flag stunt at a Bogotá music festival has sparked diplomatic criticism and debate over former president Gustavo Petro's political legacy, as Colombia reverses his policy towards Israel.

The incident occurred on 24 October at Hip Hop al Parque, where Chelo Hop, the stage name of Karol Restrepo González, stepped on an Israeli flag while chanting in support of Palestine. Israel's ambassador to Colombia, Vivian Aisen, condemned the act on 26 October and called for a response from Bogotá and Colombia's Foreign Ministry.

What Happened on Stage

Videos reported by Colombian media showed an Israeli flag being waved on stage before it reached the floor and Chelo Hop stepped on it. She chanted 'Palestina Libre' ('Free Palestine') and 'Nosotros somos más' ('We are the majority'). The footage and slogans do not clearly establish the artist's wider political intentions.

Hip Hop al Parque, organised by Bogotá's city government and the District Institute of the Arts (Idartes), took place on 24 and 25 October at Simón Bolívar Metropolitan Park. City figures put attendance above 77,000. Chelo Hop was listed on the programme, but her selection does not establish that organisers approved the flag gesture.

Officials Face Questions Over the Performance

Aisen called for Bogotá's mayor's office and the Foreign Ministry to respond, describing the incident as disrespectful towards Israel and Colombians who identify with its flag. Councillor Andrés Barrios Bernal also condemned the performance, describing it as antisemitic and demanding explanations from the mayor's office, Idartes and cultural authorities. That description is his characterisation, not an independent finding about the rapper's intent.

Reports published on 26 October said no public response specifically addressing the incident had been identified from Bogotá's mayor's office, Idartes or Colombia's Foreign Ministry. This status should be checked again before publication. Questions remain about oversight and whether organisers knew about the gesture beforehand.

Threads Post Links Stunt to Petro

A post on Threads argued that the performance should be viewed through Petro's political legacy. It said the government had 'codified the diplomatic break' with Israel and described the rapper as 'simply performing it', presenting pop culture as an extension of geopolitics.

That is the post author's interpretation, not evidence of coordination between Petro and Chelo Hop. No verified information establishes that Petro directed or endorsed the performance. The diplomatic policy and the artist's actions are separate from the claim that one reflects the other.

Colombia's Israel Policy Has Changed

Petro announced in May 2024 that Colombia would sever diplomatic relations with Israel over the war in Gaza. His government accused Israel of genocide, an allegation Israel rejected.

Under President Abelardo de la Espriella, Colombia restored diplomatic relations with Israel in August 2026. On 14 October, Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar inaugurated Colombia's embassy in Jerusalem. The location remains disputed: Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, while Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

The diplomatic reversal gives the incident context, but does not prove the performance was driven by Petro's legacy. The unresolved question is whether Bogotá's authorities will explain what oversight applied and whether any follow-up is planned.