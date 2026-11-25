Conservative Republicans who moved from California to Texas are considering relocating again after Democrats secured a series of victories in the US midterm elections on 3 November 2026, according to The Wall Street Journal. Some residents are exploring Republican strongholds elsewhere as the political landscape in their adopted state shifts.

For families who had chosen Texas partly because of its politics, the prospect of Democratic state leadership has reignited concerns about where to live. The election results have also prompted businesses specialising in politically motivated relocations to reconsider the destinations they recommend to prospective clients.

Texas Election Results Leave Conservative Residents Considering Another Move

Cara Jensen, a 63-year-old auto-damage appraiser in Los Angeles County, had planned to relocate to North Texas to find a community that reflected her conservative Christian values. She is now considering moving to Oklahoma instead.

'I'm terrified that Texas is going to turn into California,' Jensen told the Journal.

Karen Gebhart, another former California resident, described her reaction to the election results in the Journal. 'My heart sank to my feet,' she recalled, adding that she had wondered where to go next.

Arkansas appeals to her, particularly because of her admiration for its governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

'I'll live in a tent on her front yard, I don't care,' Gebhart told the newspaper.

Not everyone considering leaving Texas is looking for another Republican-led state. The Journal reported that some former California residents were returning to the West Coast, reasoning that they could at least enjoy California's weather even if they were going to live under Democratic leadership.

Texas Loses Appeal Among Clients of Conservative Relocation Firm

Democrats captured a US Senate seat, the governor's office, other statewide positions, and the Texas House of Representatives, according to the Journal's reporting. The results also affected Conservative Move, a Dallas-area real estate referral service that specialises in connecting clients with Republican-leaning destinations.

'Our Texas leads largely evaporated,' stated Paul Chabot, the company's co-founder.

The firm subsequently revised its website to describe Texas as 'a battleground' rather than as a politically secure destination. Its revised message suggested that conservatives moving to the state could help the Republican Party remain competitive there.

Chabot also addressed the election outcome during a Thursday evening webinar featuring property agents from five states. He characterised the results as an anomaly and portrayed conservatives relocating to Texas and elsewhere as political reinforcements.

'We're the cavalry coming,' he stated.

Beyond Texas, Florida and Tennessee Attract Conservative Interest

Property agents and elected officials in Louisiana, Idaho and Tennessee are among those courting conservative residents considering relocation. Oklahoma has also featured in property advertising aimed at people contemplating a move from Texas.

One advertisement cited by the Journal featured the appeal 'Ready to get the heck out of Texas? Oklahoma's up I-35.'

Chabot described a shift in enquiries towards Florida almost immediately after the election. The Journal reported that the state was emerging as an alternative to Texas for some Republicans seeking a new home.

A live poll conducted during Conservative Move's webinar offered further insight into where prospective movers were looking. Tennessee ranked first with 43% of the vote, while South Dakota, Nevada and an unspecified alternative state each received 10%. Texas received no votes in the poll.