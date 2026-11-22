A Zohran Mamdani speech clip circulating after his City Hall address on Friday, 20 November, has prompted 'reptilian' claims online. The footage appears to show unusual eye movements from a man standing behind New York City's mayor, although the excerpt remains unauthenticated.

For context, Mamdani was unveiling a proposal to close the Rikers Island jail complex by the end of 2032. That is more than five years after the legally mandated 31 August 2027 deadline.

Zohran Mamdani Speech Clip Draws Questions About Man's Eyes

The footage shared on X appears to show a man wearing a navy suit, light blue shirt and tie behind Mamdani. His eyes seem to move upwards before he appears to hold the same expression.

The man's identity and role at the event have not been confirmed. It also remains unclear whether the circulating excerpt faithfully reproduces the original recording.

SoapCentral quoted one X user asking, 'What's going on here? A reptilian?'

Another account, @TheProjectUnity, urged viewers to 'LOOK AT HIS EYES!' The user claimed the original video would prove the clip was neither fake nor AI-generated.

🚨LOOK AT HIS EYES!!



This video from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is freaking me out and I will include a link to the original video to prove it's not fake, not AI, you can see it for yourself!



WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH HIS EYES? pic.twitter.com/w4C8qmn1nH — Jay Anderson (@TheProjectUnity) November 22, 2026

A further comment read, 'I seriously consider sometimes that reptilians run our government.'

The remarks show how the footage became linked to longstanding conspiracy theories. However, they provide no evidence supporting an extraordinary explanation for the man's appearance.

The original X posts were not all independently accessible for verification. Claims about the man's eye movements should not be mistaken for evidence about his identity, health or supposed extraterrestrial origins.

The Mayor's Office published a recording of the address alongside its official announcement.

Comparing that recording with the viral excerpt could help determine whether cropping, playback changes or compression affected its appearance. IBTimes UK has not independently completed that comparison.

Importantly, the online allegations concern the unidentified man behind Mamdani, not the mayor himself.

What the Zohran Mamdani Speech Clip Overshadowed at City Hall

The speech concerned a proposed overhaul of New York City's correctional system, including the long-delayed closure of Rikers Island.

According to the official transcript, Mamdani opened by paying tribute to longtime campaigners.

He called it 'an honor to stand, barely, alongside New Yorkers' who had spent decades pressing for criminal justice reform.

The administration's proposal calls for four borough-based replacement jails, with Brooklyn scheduled to open first in 2029. Facilities in the Bronx and Queens would follow in 2031, with Manhattan's scheduled for 2032.

The plan also includes additional therapeutic beds, improved rehabilitation programmes and measures to reduce court delays.

Officials say the replacement facilities would provide easier access to families, legal representatives and community support. The administration is also considering renewable energy projects on Rikers Island after its closure.

However, the proposed timetable would not automatically override the existing legal requirement to close the complex by August 2027.

The City Council must approve legislation changing that deadline before the proposed extension can take effect.

SoapCentral reported no official response to the viral footage when it published its account. That does not establish whether Mamdani or his administration have commented subsequently.

For now, the extraordinary claims remain unsupported, while the administration's proposed extension to the Rikers Island closure deadline still requires legislative approval.